    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

11/04/2021 | 04:38pm GMT
Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 4 November 2021, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing facility of 14 December 2020, a total of 200,000 new shares: 75,000 at a price of 305.60 pence per share and 125,000 at a price of 306.00 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, there are 11,485,000 Ordinary shares available under the Company’s block listing facility of 14 December 2020.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 313,528,920. There are no shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 313,528,920.

The above figure of Ordinary shares with voting rights (313,528,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

4 November 2021


