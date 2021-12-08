Log in
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

12/08/2021 | 11:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 8 December 2021, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing facility of 14 December 2020, a total of 380,000 new shares at a price of 303.20 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, there are 10,445,000 Ordinary shares available under the Company’s block listing facility of 14 December 2020.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 314,568,920. There are no shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 314,568,920.

The above figure of Ordinary shares with voting rights (314,568,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

8 December 2021


