Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/22 11:29:55 am
293.25 GBX   -1.10%
02/18Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
02/14Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
02/11Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

02/22/2022 | 11:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 22 February 2022, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing facility of 14 December 2020, a total of 175,000 new shares: 100,000 at a price of 291.50 pence per share and 75,000 at a price of 293.00 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, there are 1,555,000 Ordinary shares available under the Company’s block listing facility of 14 December 2020. In addition, the Company also has 30,000,000 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 7 February 2022.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 323,458,920. There are no shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 323,458,920.

The above figure of Ordinary shares with voting rights (323,458,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

22 February 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
02/18Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
02/14Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
02/11Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
02/09Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
02/07Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
02/04Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Application
PR
02/02Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01/31Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01/28Fidelity Special Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/27Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
More news