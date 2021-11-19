Log in
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/19 07:03:59 am
306.75 GBX   -0.57%
06:58aFidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
11/18Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11/15Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary

11/19/2021 | 06:58am EST
Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Monthly Summary as at 31 October 2021

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

A copy can also be found by accessing the Company’s website through the following link www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

19 November 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
