  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:30 2022-06-14 am EDT
263.50 GBX   -0.38%
06:29aFidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
05/12FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/29Fidelity Special Values Plc - Half-year Report
PR
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

06/14/2022 | 06:29am EDT
14 June 2022

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 May 2022 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security                                                                     % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors                                                             0.015

Unbound Group                                                                         0.015

AXA Property Trust                                                                   0.057

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2022
