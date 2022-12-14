Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:00 2022-12-14 am EST
272.00 GBX   -0.55%
10:20aFidelity Special Values Plc - Result of AGM
PR
12/12Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/09Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Result of AGM

12/14/2022 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14 December 2022

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

 RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 14 December 2022 all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions passed under Special Business were as follows:

-           to renew the Directors’ authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares or shares held in Treasury for cash;

-           to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings;

-           to renew the Company’s authority to purchase up to 14.99% of its own shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) as at 3 November 2022 for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury Shares; and

-           the continuation of the Company as an investment trust.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The proxy results for the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 14 December 2022 will shortly be available at www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues

Contact for queries:                              

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
10:20aFidelity Special Values Plc - Result of AGM
PR
12/12Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/09Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/07UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/01Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
12/01FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES..
FA
11/24UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
11/11Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity S : Special Values PLC Annual Report for the year ended..
PU
11/04IN BRIEF: Fidelity Special Values underperforms but hikes dividend
AN
More news