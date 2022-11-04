IN BRIEF: Fidelity Special Values underperforms but hikes dividend

Fidelity Special Values PLC - "contrarian" investment trust that aims for capital growth by investing in "out-of-favour" companies primarily listed in the UK - Net asset value per share at August 31 falls 6.6% to 284.67 pence from 304.79p a year ago. NAV total return for the year that ended August 31 turns to negative 4.4%, from positive 56% a year prior and underperforming against the FTSE All-Share Index, which returned positive 1.0%. The company raises its total dividend by 16% to 7.75 pence per share from 6.67p a year ago.

Looking ahead, Fidelity Special touts its "contrarian, value-style approach" and a "well-diversified portfolio". However, it cautions: "There will doubtless be further periods of heightened volatility in the share price and shareholders would do well to take a long term view of the investment horizon. The investment strategy of the company remains resolute."

Current stock price: 268.50 pence, up 0.9% on Friday

12-month change: down 12%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.