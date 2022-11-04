Advanced search
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:10 2022-11-04 am EDT
270.75 GBX   +1.79%
IN BRIEF: Fidelity Special Values underperforms but hikes dividend
AN
03:01aFidelity Special Values Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
11/03Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
IN BRIEF: Fidelity Special Values underperforms but hikes dividend

11/04/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Fidelity Special Values PLC - "contrarian" investment trust that aims for capital growth by investing in "out-of-favour" companies primarily listed in the UK - Net asset value per share at August 31 falls 6.6% to 284.67 pence from 304.79p a year ago. NAV total return for the year that ended August 31 turns to negative 4.4%, from positive 56% a year prior and underperforming against the FTSE All-Share Index, which returned positive 1.0%. The company raises its total dividend by 16% to 7.75 pence per share from 6.67p a year ago.

Looking ahead, Fidelity Special touts its "contrarian, value-style approach" and a "well-diversified portfolio". However, it cautions: "There will doubtless be further periods of heightened volatility in the share price and shareholders would do well to take a long term view of the investment horizon. The investment strategy of the company remains resolute."

Current stock price: 268.50 pence, up 0.9% on Friday

12-month change: down 12%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 862 M 964 M 964 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Robertson Irvine Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Foster Independent Non-Executive Director
Dean Robert Buckley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Boyle Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison Mary McGregor Independent Non-Executive Director
