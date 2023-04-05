Fidelity Japan Trust : Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022
04/05/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022
Objective and Overview
The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities and related securities of Japanese companies.
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC uses its local presence to fully exploit the investment opportunities in Japan.
Around 90% of Japanese small and mid-sized companies get little or no analyst coverage. As under-researched companies are more likely to be undervalued, this presents an opportunity.
The Company looks to benefit from the more dynamic sectors of Japan's economy, focusing on fast growing but attractively valued stocks. With an acute understanding of this unique region and economy, combined with Fidelity's hands-on local research, Nicholas Price, the Portfolio Manager, and the team of analysts, identify stocks often not picked out by others.
2022
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC | Annual Report 2022
At a Glance
Standardised Performance Total Return (%)
NAV per ordinary share
Ordinary share price
Reference Index (in sterling terms)1
+219.1
+204.0
+142.7
+7.1
+11.1
+8.7
+12.6
-24.3
-28.1
-4.1
-3.8
-6.9
1 year ended
3 years ended
5 years ended
10 years ended
31 December 2022
31 December 2022
31 December 2022
31 December 2022
1 The Reference Index changed on 22 May 2018 from the Russell Nomura Mid/Small-Cap Index (in sterling terms) to the TOPIX Total Return Index (in sterling terms).
Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share Total Return¹
Year ended 31 December
2022
-24.3%
2021
+1.8%
2020
+24.8%
2019
+36.6%
2018
-15.4%
Ordinary Share Price Total Return¹
Year ended 31 December
2022
-28.1%
2021
+3.9%
2020
+24.6%
2019
+39.4%
2018
-16.2%
Reference Index (in sterling terms)2
Year ended 31 December
2022
-4.1%
2021
+2.0%
2020
+9.5%
2019
+14.6%
2018
-8.3%
Alternative Performance Measures. See page 79.
The Reference Index changed on 22 May 2018 from the Russell Nomura Mid/Small Index (in sterling terms) to the TOPIX Total Return Index (in sterling terms). Sources: Fidelity and Datastream.
Past performance is not a guide to future returns.
Summary of Results
2022
2021
Assets at 31 December
Total portfolio exposure1
£285.5m
£380.4m
Shareholders' funds
£236.4m
£312.7m
Total portfolio exposure in excess of shareholders' funds
20.8%
21.6%
(Gearing - see page 22)2
Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share2
182.24p
240.73p
Share Price and Discount data at 31 December
Ordinary share price at the year end
164.75p
229.00p
year high
232.50p
261.00p
year low
143.00p
203.50p
Discount at the year end2
9.6%
4.9%
year high
13.2%
9.5%
year low
1.3%
1.8%
Results for the year to 31 December - see page 58
Revenue return per ordinary share2
1.46p
1.61p
Capital (loss)/return per ordinary share2
(60.01p)
2.50p
Total (loss)/return per ordinary share2
(58.55p)
4.11p
Ongoing charges for the year to 31 December2, 3
0.99%
0.90%
Variable management fee (credit)/charge
(0.03%)
0.20%
Ongoing charges including variable management fee for the year to 31 December
0.96%
1.10%
The total exposure of the investment portfolio, including exposure to the investments underlying the long Contracts for Difference. See page 22.
Alternative Performance Measures.
Ongoing Charges (excluding finance costs and taxation) as a percentage of the average net asset values for the reporting year (prepared in accordance with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies). A definition of Ongoing Charges is in the Glossary of Terms on page 89.
As at 31 December 2022
Shareholders' Funds
£236.4m
Market Capitalisation
£213.7m
Capital Structure
Ordinary Shares of 25 pence held outside Treasury
129,701,893
Summary of the key aspects of the Investment Policy
The Portfolio Manager will typically focus on those companies primarily listed on Japanese stock exchanges whose growth prospects are not fully recognised by the market ("growth at a reasonable price"). The Portfolio Manager is not restricted in terms of size or industry of the underlying entities in which he invests.
The Company can hold cash or invest in cash equivalents, including money market instruments, and is also able to use derivatives for eﬃcient portfolio management, gearing and investment purposes.
The Portfolio Manager must work within the guidelines set out in the Investment Policy.
The Company operates a variable management fee arrangement details of which can be found on page 36.
Contents
Chairman's Statement
Read more on pages 02 and 03
Portfolio Manager's Review
Read more on pages 04 to 11
Top 10 Holdings
Read more on pages 17 and 18
Ordinary Share Price as at 31 December
2022164.75p
2021
229.00p
2020
220.50p
Ten Year Record
01
Annual Report 2022 | Fidelity Japan Trust PLC
Strategy
STRATEGY
Chairman's Statement
02
Portfolio Manager's Review
04
ESG in the Investment Process
12
ESG and Sustainable Investing
14
ESG Ratings and Carbon Footprint
16
Top 10 Holdings
17
Portfolio Listing
19
Distribution of the Portfolio
23
Ten Year Record
24
Summary of Performance Charts
25
GOVERNANCE
Strategic Report
26
Governance
Board of Directors
35
Directors' Report
36
Corporate Governance Statement
40
Directors' Remuneration Report
44
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
47
Report of the Audit Committee
48
FINANCIAL
Financial
Independent Auditor's Report
51
Income Statement
58
Statement of Changes in Equity
59
Balance Sheet
60
Notes to the Financial Statements
61
Alternative Performance Measures
79
Financial Calendar and Annual General Meeting
80
Information for Shareholders
SHAREHOLDERS
Data Protection
87
Notice of Meeting
81
Shareholder Information
85
FOR
Glossary of Terms
88
INFORMATION
Alternative Investment Fund Manager's Disclosure
91
Read more on page 24
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fidelity Japanese Values plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:30:07 UTC.