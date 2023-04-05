Fidelity Japan Trust : Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

Objective and Overview

The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities and related securities of Japanese companies.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC uses its local presence to fully exploit the investment opportunities in Japan.

Around 90% of Japanese small and mid-sized companies get little or no analyst coverage. As under-researched companies are more likely to be undervalued, this presents an opportunity.

The Company looks to benefit from the more dynamic sectors of Japan's economy, focusing on fast growing but attractively valued stocks. With an acute understanding of this unique region and economy, combined with Fidelity's hands-on local research, Nicholas Price, the Portfolio Manager, and the team of analysts, identify stocks often not picked out by others.