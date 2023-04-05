Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FJV   GB0003328555

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

(FJV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-04-05 am EDT
175.25 GBX   +1.30%
01:31pFidelity Japan Trust : Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
11:55aFidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/04Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Japan Trust : Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

04/05/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

Objective and Overview

The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities and related securities of Japanese companies.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC uses its local presence to fully exploit the investment opportunities in Japan.

Around 90% of Japanese small and mid-sized companies get little or no analyst coverage. As under-researched companies are more likely to be undervalued, this presents an opportunity.

The Company looks to benefit from the more dynamic sectors of Japan's economy, focusing on fast growing but attractively valued stocks. With an acute understanding of this unique region and economy, combined with Fidelity's hands-on local research, Nicholas Price, the Portfolio Manager, and the team of analysts, identify stocks often not picked out by others.

2022

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC | Annual Report 2022

At a Glance

Standardised Performance Total Return (%)

NAV per ordinary share

Ordinary share price

Reference Index (in sterling terms)1

+219.1

+204.0

+142.7

+7.1

+11.1

+8.7

+12.6

-24.3

-28.1

-4.1

-3.8

-6.9

1 year ended

3 years ended

5 years ended

10 years ended

31 December 2022

31 December 2022

31 December 2022

31 December 2022

1 The Reference Index changed on 22 May 2018 from the Russell Nomura Mid/Small-Cap Index (in sterling terms) to the TOPIX Total Return Index (in sterling terms).

Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share Total Return¹

Year ended 31 December

2022

-24.3%

2021

+1.8%

2020

+24.8%

2019

+36.6%

2018

-15.4%

Ordinary Share Price Total Return¹

Year ended 31 December

2022

-28.1%

2021

+3.9%

2020

+24.6%

2019

+39.4%

2018

-16.2%

Reference Index (in sterling terms)2

Year ended 31 December

2022

-4.1%

2021

+2.0%

2020

+9.5%

2019

+14.6%

2018

-8.3%

  1. Alternative Performance Measures. See page 79.
  2. The Reference Index changed on 22 May 2018 from the Russell Nomura Mid/Small Index (in sterling terms) to the TOPIX Total Return Index (in sterling terms). Sources: Fidelity and Datastream.
    Past performance is not a guide to future returns.

Summary of Results

2022

2021

Assets at 31 December

Total portfolio exposure1

£285.5m

£380.4m

Shareholders' funds

£236.4m

£312.7m

Total portfolio exposure in excess of shareholders' funds

20.8%

21.6%

(Gearing - see page 22)2

Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share2

182.24p

240.73p

Share Price and Discount data at 31 December

Ordinary share price at the year end

164.75p

229.00p

year high

232.50p

261.00p

year low

143.00p

203.50p

Discount at the year end2

9.6%

4.9%

year high

13.2%

9.5%

year low

1.3%

1.8%

Results for the year to 31 December - see page 58

Revenue return per ordinary share2

1.46p

1.61p

Capital (loss)/return per ordinary share2

(60.01p)

2.50p

Total (loss)/return per ordinary share2

(58.55p)

4.11p

Ongoing charges for the year to 31 December2, 3

0.99%

0.90%

Variable management fee (credit)/charge

(0.03%)

0.20%

Ongoing charges including variable management fee for the year to 31 December

0.96%

1.10%

  1. The total exposure of the investment portfolio, including exposure to the investments underlying the long Contracts for Difference. See page 22.
  2. Alternative Performance Measures.
  3. Ongoing Charges (excluding finance costs and taxation) as a percentage of the average net asset values for the reporting year (prepared in accordance with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies). A definition of Ongoing Charges is in the Glossary of Terms on page 89.

As at 31 December 2022

Shareholders' Funds

£236.4m

Market Capitalisation

£213.7m

Capital Structure

Ordinary Shares of 25 pence held outside Treasury

129,701,893

Summary of the key aspects of the Investment Policy

The Portfolio Manager will typically focus on those companies primarily listed on Japanese stock exchanges whose growth prospects are not fully recognised by the market ("growth at a reasonable price"). The Portfolio Manager is not restricted in terms of size or industry of the underlying entities in which he invests.

The Company can hold cash or invest in cash equivalents, including money market instruments, and is also able to use derivatives for eﬃcient portfolio management, gearing and investment purposes.

The Portfolio Manager must work within the guidelines set out in the Investment Policy.

The Company operates a variable management fee arrangement details of which can be found on page 36.

Contents

Chairman's Statement

Read more on pages 02 and 03

Portfolio Manager's Review

Read more on pages 04 to 11

Top 10 Holdings

Read more on pages 17 and 18

Ordinary Share Price as at 31 December

2022164.75p

2021

229.00p

2020

220.50p

Ten Year Record

01

Annual Report 2022 | Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

Strategy

STRATEGY

Chairman's Statement

02

Portfolio Manager's Review

04

ESG in the Investment Process

12

ESG and Sustainable Investing

14

ESG Ratings and Carbon Footprint

16

Top 10 Holdings

17

Portfolio Listing

19

Distribution of the Portfolio

23

Ten Year Record

24

Summary of Performance Charts

25

GOVERNANCE

Strategic Report

26

Governance

Board of Directors

35

Directors' Report

36

Corporate Governance Statement

40

Directors' Remuneration Report

44

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

47

Report of the Audit Committee

48

FINANCIAL

Financial

Independent Auditor's Report

51

Income Statement

58

Statement of Changes in Equity

59

Balance Sheet

60

Notes to the Financial Statements

61

Alternative Performance Measures

79

Financial Calendar and Annual General Meeting

80

Information for Shareholders

SHAREHOLDERS

Data Protection

87

Notice of Meeting

81

Shareholder Information

85

FOR

Glossary of Terms

88

INFORMATION

Alternative Investment Fund Manager's Disclosure

91

Read more on page 24

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fidelity Japanese Values plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
01:31pFidelity Japan Trust : Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
11:55aFidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/04Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/29Fidelity Japan Trust NAV falls 24% after challenging year
AN
03/29Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
03/29Tranche Update on Fidelity Japanese Values PLC's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 1..
CI
03/24Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
03/15Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/07Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/28Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,84 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2021 5,35 M 6,67 M 6,67 M
Net cash 2021 4,73 M 5,90 M 5,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 224 M 280 M 279 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,42x
EV / Sales 2021 29,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,73
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Graham Chairman
Dominic Ziegler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Juliet MacAulay Independent Non-Executive Director
David James Barron Non-Executive Director
Myra Chan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC5.01%280
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC4.93%4 620
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-8.50%328
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP16.67%51
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer