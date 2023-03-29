Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Fidelity Japan Trust PLC
  News
  Summary
    FJV   GB0003328555

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

(FJV)
  Report
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-26
171.50 GBX   -0.29%
03:20pFidelity Japan Trust NAV falls 24% after challenging year
AN
02:01aFidelity Japan Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
03/24Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
Summary 
Summary

Fidelity Japan Trust NAV falls 24% after challenging year

03/29/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC - Investment trust focused on Japan - Reports fall in net asset value in the year to December 31 to 182.24 pence per share from 240.73 pence in 2021. Describes 2022 as "one of the most challenging years for financial markets in a long time." Says this was reflected in the returns of the Trust. Notes while the TOPIX, the Japanese market index, fell by only 4.1% in sterling terms over the year to December 31 2022, the market saw a rotation out of growth stocks, where the company has remained heavily weighted, and into value stocks where the company was under represented. This resulted in the NAV per share falling by 24% over the year. Adds since the end of 2022, the gloomy prospects for the world economy have receded a little and markets have recovered from their low levels. At February 28 2023, the NAV of Fidelity Japan Trust has risen by 4.3% which compares to a rise of 1.4% in the Reference Index. Believes the valuation of companies in Japan looks attractive both in historic terms as well as relative to other markets. Remains positive about the prospects for 2023.

Current stock price: 171 pence

12-month change: down 5.7%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC -0.29% 171.5 End-of-day quote.4.10%
NIKKEI 225 1.33% 27883.78 Real-time Quote.5.46%
Financials
Sales 2021 9,84 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net income 2021 5,35 M 6,59 M 6,59 M
Net cash 2021 4,73 M 5,83 M 5,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 222 M 274 M 274 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,42x
EV / Sales 2021 29,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,72
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Graham Chairman
Dominic Ziegler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Juliet MacAulay Independent Non-Executive Director
David James Barron Non-Executive Director
Myra Chan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC4.10%274
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC2.70%4 467
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-7.51%328
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP13.51%49
