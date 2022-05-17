Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - AGM Statement

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC - Results of the Annual General Meeting

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

At the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2022, all resolutions were duly passed by way of poll. The resolutions passed under special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors’ authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings;

- to renew the Company’s authority to purchase up to 19,468,546 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 25 March 2022;

Proxy results will shortly be available online at http://fidelity.co.uk/japan

Contact for queries:

Natalia de Sousa, Company Secretary

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837 846