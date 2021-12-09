Log in
    FJV   GB0003328555

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

(FJV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 12/09 05:30:00 pm
240.0000 GBX   -2.04%
11:19aFidelity Japan Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/19Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
11/08Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

12/09/2021 | 11:19am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003328555

Issuer Name

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Menomonee Falls

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Allspring Global Investments, LLC Menomonee Falls United States of America

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Dec-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Dec-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.890000 0.000000 9.890000 12848741
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.530000 0.000000 10.530000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003328555 12848741 9.890000
Sub Total 8.A 12848741 9.890000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC Allspring Global Investments, LLC 9.890000 9.890000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-Dec-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin


© PRNewswire 2021
