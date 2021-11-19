Log in
    FJV   GB0003328555

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

(FJV)
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Monthly Summary

11/19/2021 | 06:57am EST
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GPI72

Monthly Summary as at 31 October 2021

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

A copy can also be found by accessing the Company’s website through the following link www.fidelity.co.uk/japan

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

19 November 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
