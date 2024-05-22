LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (the “Company”) - Results of the Annual General Meeting

At the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 May 2024, all resolutions were duly passed by way of poll. The resolutions passed under special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors’ authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- to renew the Company’s authority to purchase up to 18,397,932 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 26 March 2024.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The poll results and the Portfolio Manager’s presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.fidelity.co.uk/japan

Contact for queries:

George Bayer, Company Secretary

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Telephone: 020 7961 4240