FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

 

 

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

 

 

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury

 

 

Number of Shares:

80,000

On date:

09 January 2024

Share Price (p) per share:

180.000

 

 

Following this transaction, the Company has:

 

 

Issued Share Capital:

136,161,695

Total Shares held in Treasury:

10,165,446

Total Voting Rights:

125,996,249

 

 

Notes:

 

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

 

 

Contact:

 

George Bayer

 

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

 

020 7961 4240

 

 