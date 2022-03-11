Log in
    FMN   CA31622P2061

FIDELITY MINERALS CORP.

(FMN)
  Report
Fidelity Minerals : Announces the Issuance of Options

03/11/2022 | 08:34pm EST
Fidelity Minerals Announces the Issuance of Options

Vancouver, BC, March 11th, 2022 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,225,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's previously approved Stock Option Plan.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of 5 years.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. has assembled a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru and aims to delineate major deposits on these properties that could attract the interest of mid-tier and major mining companies. Fidelity has a portfolio of four key assets in Peru and is currently focused on progressing its two most advanced projects - Las Huaquillas and Las Brujas. Fidelity is also looking to opportunistically expand its project portfolio with accretive acquisitions. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.

Dean Pekeski

CEO, President and Director

Email: dean@fidelityminerals.com

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.comor contact:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Disclaimer

Fidelity Minerals Corp. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 01:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
