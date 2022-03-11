Fidelity Minerals Announces the Issuance of Options

Vancouver, BC, March 11th, 2022 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,225,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's previously approved Stock Option Plan.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of 5 years.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. has assembled a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru and aims to delineate major deposits on these properties that could attract the interest of mid-tier and major mining companies. Fidelity has a portfolio of four key assets in Peru and is currently focused on progressing its two most advanced projects - Las Huaquillas and Las Brujas. Fidelity is also looking to opportunistically expand its project portfolio with accretive acquisitions. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

