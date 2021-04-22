Fidelity Minerals : Progress Update for Porphyritic Copper Project

Progress Update for Porphyritic Copper Project

Vancouver, BC, April 22nd, 2021 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding exploration of its 100% owned Porphyritic Copper Project ("Porphyritic Copper" or the "Project") in northern Peru,

Porphyritic Copper comprises three contiguous concessions covering 4,000Ha, located in an active mining and development district in La Libertad, Northern Peru. The Project hosts near surface manifestations of visible copper mineralization, as well as small-scale artisanal gold workings.

The Company mobilized its geological team to commence reconnaissance exploration and sampling during February 2021. The field program was cut short by a sudden country-wide mandatory quarantine order related to COVID-19. The team nevertheless was able to collect eleven rock samples. Infrastructure proximal to Porphyritic Copper excludes any significant towns or villages, and the team undertook initial reconnaissance based out of a mobile tent camp.

Porphyritic Copper is mostly underlain by monzodioritic intrusive rocks members of the Coastal batholith. The initial field work identified NW-SE and E-W fault systems thought to be associated with mineralization. The mineralization occurs in veins and veinlets of quartz, calcite, tourmaline, magnetite, muscovite, chalcopyrite, epidote and malachite in varying proportions. Silicification and oxidation occurs near the veins and low-grade argillic alteration is also present near faults.

Initial sampling of the mineralized structures confirms the occurrence of anomalous copper concentrations reaching 1.94% Cu over 0.30 m (C002820) and 1.56% Cu over 0.60 m. Sample C002820 is also characterized by an anomalous gold concentration of 0.82 g/t Au. The low sulphur concentrations indicate that the copper within the sampled rock mostly occurs in the form of copper oxides. Silver, lead and zinc concentrations are low with values ranging from below the detection limit to 7.1 ppm Ag, 5 ppm to 725 ppm Pb and 42 ppm to 273 ppm Zn respectively. Samples were shipped to the SGS laboratories in Lima for major and trace elements determination (PRP93, FAA313 Au and ICP14B analytical methods).

Sample results are summarized in Table 1. Sample locations and results are shown in Figure 1.

Sample Easting m Northing m Type Length m Au g/t Ag ppm As ppm Cu % Fe % Pb % S % Sb ppm Zn ppm C002820 789008 9065174 Canal 0.3 0.824 7.1 48 1.94 2.71 86 0.74 86 261.5 C002821 788932 9065502 Canal 0.1 0.078 0.4 10 0.32 1.8 29 0.04 -5 77.9 C002822 788730 9065783 Canal 1.5 -0.005 -0.2 24 0 2.76 5 -0.01 -5 44.7 C002823 787877 9066225 Rock Chip 2 -0.005 -0.2 5 0.01 4.96 84 0.01 5 111.6 C002824 790190 9065339 Canal 0.6 0.091 5.7 181 1.56 3.43 537 0.03 451 273.4 C002825 791110 9065424 Canal 2 0.011 -0.2 43 0.02 3.46 24 0.02 31 62.6 C002826 790162 9064378 Rock Chip 1 0.108 4.6 139 0.53 6.6 725 0.12 88 117.6 C002827 788981 9064607 Canal 1 0.15 5.3 19 0.41 2.58 54 0.13 -5 84 C002828 788993 9064594 Canal 0.15 0.142 1.2 155 0.01 >15 105 0.22 9 71.1 C002829 789261 9064353 Canal 0.3 0.04 0.4 32 0.52 1.49 47 0.01 15 41.7 C002830 787771 9066292 Rock Chip 1 -0.005 0.4 6 0 2.29 26 -0.01 -5 46

Table 1: Porphyritic Copper geochemical sample results (Datum: WGS84-17s).