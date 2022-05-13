Log in
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MAUGHAN TO CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER

05/13/2022 | 07:31am EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced the appointment of Brian Maughan to EVP, Chief Innovation Officer. In his expanded role, Maughan will analyze trends and market disruptions, search for emerging market and technology opportunities, and direct investments into new and existing initiatives. He will drive business and technical innovations throughout the FNF enterprise to increase revenue and profits while expanding competitive advantages.  

After leading the product management and marketing of an early-stage startup that pioneered digital signatures technology, Maughan joined FNF, where he has spent the last decade advancing technology initiatives, sales and marketing efforts, and real estate technology investments across the FNF enterprise as Chief Marketing Officer. Along with FNF's Chief Digital Officer, Jason Nadeau, Maughan has led the strategy and successful development of FNF's transformational digital initiatives and solutions.

"We look forward to Brian taking on this expanded leadership role within FNF," said Mike Nolan, CEO, Fidelity National Financial. "While FNF has always taken an innovative approach to growth and market leadership, Brian's new focus will help FNF to aggressively identify and invest in new solutions, joint ventures, acquisitions, and ground-breaking initiatives that will continue our leadership and dominance in the market."

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

FNF-G

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-announces-appointment-of-brian-maughan-to-chief-innovation-officer-301546455.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.; FGL Holdings


© PRNewswire 2022
