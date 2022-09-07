Log in
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(FNF)
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES JOE GREALISH AS PRESIDENT, EASTERN OPERATIONS

09/07/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today announced the appointment of Joe Grealish as President, Eastern Operations.

In this role, Grealish will assume management responsibility for all direct commercial, residential, and ancillary operations in the Eastern United States and for FNF's direct title operations throughout Canada. Grealish will also lead many key initiatives for the company, including a focus on talent acquisition and recruiting, and the acquisition of key title companies in the East to expand the FNF family of title companies' direct footprint.

"In his 35-year career, Joe has proven himself at the operational, regional, and division levels," said Mike Nolan, CEO, Fidelity National Financial. "Joe has direct operational experience in the West, Midwest, Southeast, and East markets, and has a deep understanding of not only our management philosophy, but also the title industry. I look forward to continued growth under Joe's leadership."

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com. 

FNF-G

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-announces-joe-grealish-as-president-eastern-operations-301619548.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.


