2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
A Message From Our CEO
2
2021 At-A-Glance
4
About FNF
6
•
Company Overview
6
• Our Approach to ESG
12
Protecting Homeowners
14
• The Economic Value of Home Ownership
14
• The Importance of Title Insurance and Property Rights Protection
16
• Consumer Protection from Fraud
19
•
Protecting Consumer Data
22
Environment
24
• Climate Change & Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions
24
•
Environmental Management
26
• Our Digital Strategy to Drive Industry Sustainability
30
Social
32
• Our Employees & Human Capital Management
32
•
Diversity & Inclusion
40
•
Communities & Philanthropy
42
Governance
46
• Board of Directors & ESG Oversight
46
• ESG Risk Management & Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)
49
•
ESG Due Diligence
51
•
Ethics
52
• Data Privacy & Cybersecurity
54
ESG in Our Core Subsidiaries
56
•
ServiceLink Holdings, LLC
56
• F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (F&G)
58
Data Tables
60
A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO
At Fidelity National Financial ("FNF" of the Company), our mission is to advance, expand, and protect the life-changing experience of home ownership. To
do this, we bring to market trust and a transparent experience for agents, buyers, and sellers. Our commitment extends far beyond the process of buying or selling a home or commercial real estate.
FNF's focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters is important to our success and who we
are as a company. We recognize the importance of a sustainable future to FNF's long-term growth, and our Company and board of directors are committed to developing a long-term ESG strategy and monitoring our progress to better serve our employees, business partners, and local communities.
Building a sustainable business starts with being transparent about our business practices, corporate governance, environmental impact, and commitments to our stakeholders. In 2019, we shared our inaugural Sustainability report. In 2020, we continued to enhance our ESG strategy and reported on progress. We are pleased to share our 2021 accomplishments in this third annual Sustainability report.
Our commitment to ESG focuses on:
Protecting Homeowners: The safety and security of our property owners is our top priority. This means ensuring robust information security through continuous enhancements to our cybersecurity and data protection standards, internal auditing protocols and consistent monitoring, to protect the safety of customer funds and nonpublic personal information. We work hard to educate our employees and protect consumers from fraud by enhancing our fraud prevention programs.
Preserving the Environment: FNF works to integrate environmental management practices into our operations, including our facilities. We have a number of efforts underway to reduce our environmental footprint across locations. As part of a traditionally paper-intensive industry, we have implemented customer-
2 Fidelity National Financial
focused technology to significantly reduce paper consumption in real estate transactions, moving the title insurance industry in a more sustainable and paperless direction. Our efforts also include participation
in recycling programs and elimination of the use of plastic water bottles. Beyond mitigation efforts, we understand our responsibility to protect the local environments in which we operate. In 2021, through our Enterprise Risk Management systems, we conducted our inaugural climate risk assessment to better understand and identify climate-related risks and opportunities that may impact our business. We are evaluating this information to identify and develop strategies and manage those risks and opportunities that are most important to our business over time.
Supporting Our Employees and Communities: As our greatest asset, we are committed to providing employees with opportunities to expand their knowledge base and develop skills for career advancement. We are committed to operating an inclusive workplace, and strongly believe that the diversity of our clients should be reflected among our employees. With over 1,300 locations throughout the United States and Canada, and over 28,000 employees, we are positioned to make a difference within the communities in which we operate. Through local community involvement, corporate initiatives, and philanthropic giving - as well as an active community volunteer ethos - we work hard to support the communities where we live and operate.
Operating Ethically: Our reputation for integrity is vital to our culture and business operations. We operate in ways that are fair, transparent, and compliant. We implement strong governance practices, policies, training, and reporting to promote business integrity.
We know this work towards a more sustainable future never stops and together, we will continue to make an impact.
Sincerely,
Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer
2021 Sustainability Report
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fidelity National Financial Inc. published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 13:16:23 UTC.