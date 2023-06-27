A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

At Fidelity National Financial ("FNF" of the Company), our mission is to advance, expand, and protect the life-changing experience of home ownership. To

do this, we bring to market trust and a transparent experience for agents, buyers, and sellers. Our commitment extends far beyond the process of buying or selling a home or commercial real estate.

FNF's focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters is important to our success and who we

are as a company. We recognize the importance of a sustainable future to FNF's long-term growth, and our Company and board of directors are committed to developing a long-term ESG strategy and monitoring our progress to better serve our employees, business partners, and local communities.

Building a sustainable business starts with being transparent about our business practices, corporate governance, environmental impact, and commitments to our stakeholders. In 2019, we shared our inaugural Sustainability report. In 2020, we continued to enhance our ESG strategy and reported on progress. We are pleased to share our 2021 accomplishments in this third annual Sustainability report.

Our commitment to ESG focuses on:

Protecting Homeowners: The safety and security of our property owners is our top priority. This means ensuring robust information security through continuous enhancements to our cybersecurity and data protection standards, internal auditing protocols and consistent monitoring, to protect the safety of customer funds and nonpublic personal information. We work hard to educate our employees and protect consumers from fraud by enhancing our fraud prevention programs.

Preserving the Environment: FNF works to integrate environmental management practices into our operations, including our facilities. We have a number of efforts underway to reduce our environmental footprint across locations. As part of a traditionally paper-intensive industry, we have implemented customer-