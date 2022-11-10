Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNF   US31620R3030

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(FNF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-10 pm EST
40.83 USD   +5.50%
Fidelity National Financial Acquires St. Louis Title, Security Title Insurance Agency, Accurate Disbursing and Benchmark Title

11/10/2022 | 05:26pm EST
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced the acquisition of St. Louis Title, Security Title Insurance Agency and Accurate Disbursing of St. Louis, Missouri, and Benchmark Title of Southern Illinois.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring these premier title and escrow teams in the St. Louis market into the FNF family of companies," said Mike Cusack, Executive Vice President and Regional Manager of FNF. "Their commitment to the St. Louis and Southern Illinois real estate community is evidenced by their success, growth, and dedication to customer service. Together, we will continue this commitment and provide each of these teams with all of the resources we have to service each and every customer."

St. Louis Title, Security Title, Accurate Disbursing and Benchmark Title were founded in 2005 and have grown to become one of the market leaders in the St. Louis metropolitan area. John Schaefer, the current manager, will continue to lead all operations. 

"We are very excited to join the FNF family," said Mr. Schaefer. "Our combined resources will allow us to continue to provide the service our customers expect, and to lead our employees and customers into the future." 

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

FNF-G

CONTACT:
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
Investors@fnf.com 
515.330.3307

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-acquires-st-louis-title-security-title-insurance-agency-accurate-disbursing-and-benchmark-title-301675090.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
