Fidelity National Financial : FNF Reports Second Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $1.90 and Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.06, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 21.5% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 22.7% (Form 8-K)

•Total revenue of $3.9 billion in the second quarter versus $2.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020 •Second quarter net earnings from continuing operations of $546 million and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $592 million versus net earnings from continuing operations of $304 million and adjusted net earnings of $301 million for the second quarter of 2020 •Second quarter diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.90 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.06 versus diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.09 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.08 in the second quarter of 2020 •Recognized gains were $232 million in the second quarter versus $162 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to mark to market accounting treatment of equity and preferred stock securities whether the securities were disposed of in the quarter or continue to be held in our investment portfolio

Title •Total revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.2 billion in total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 •Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $3.0 billion versus $2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 47% •Pre-tax earnings of $644 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $688 million versus pre-tax earnings of $528 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $378 million in the second quarter of 2020 •Pre-tax title margin of 21.5% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 22.7% versus pre-tax title margin of 23.7% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 18.4% in the second quarter of 2020 •Second quarter refinance orders opened decreased 25% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed decreased 5% on a daily basis versus the second quarter of 2020; purchase orders opened increased 41% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 57% on a daily basis versus the second quarter of 2020 •Total commercial revenue of $347 million, an 89% increase versus total commercial revenue in the second quarter of 2020, driven by a 65% increase in closed orders; second quarter total commercial orders opened increased 58% compared to the prior year •Overall second quarter average fee per file of $2,444, a 29% increase versus the second quarter of 2020

Direct Orders Opened * Direct Orders Closed * Month / (% Purchase) / (% Purchase) April 2021 236,000 52% 200,000 43% May 2021 223,000 52% 176,000 48% June 2021 236,000 54% 192,000 50% Second Quarter 2021 695,000 53% 568,000 47% Title Orders Direct Orders Opened * Direct Orders Closed * Month / (% Purchase) / (% Purchase) April 2020 210,000 31% 157,000 34% May 2020 218,000 39% 150,000 33% June 2020 265,000 42% 180,000 38% Second Quarter 2020 693,000 37% 487,000 35% * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

1

F&G

F&G, a leading provider of annuities and life insurance, reported operating results for the second quarter of 2021. As a result of acquisition accounting (purchase accounting or PGAAP), financial results for periods after June 1, 2020 are generally not comparable to the results of prior periods. Certain metrics, such as sales and policyholder account values, are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data. •Total Retail Annuity Sales of $1.6 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 80% to the prior year, and an increase of 9% over the sequential quarter •Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIA) Sales of $1.1 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 31% to the prior year, and an increase of 8% over the sequential quarter •F&G entered the Institutional market with a $750 million funding agreement-backed note issuance on June 29, 2021, and has secured its first pension risk transfer transaction which represents pension obligations of approximately $65 million and is expected to close in August 2021 •Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) of $30.4 billion for the second quarter, up from $29.0 billion in the sequential period driven by net new business asset flows •Net Investment Spread: FIA spread for the second quarter of 335 basis points; Total Spread, including all product lines, for the second quarter of 295 basis points •Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders of $82 million for the second quarter, including a $6 million gain from discontinued operations and $16 million net favorable mark-to-market and other items which are excluded from Adjusted Net Earnings •Adjusted Net Earnings From Continuing Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders of $92 million for the second quarter, including $22 million of net favorable notable items

William P. Foley, II, Chairman, commented, 'I am very pleased with our second quarter results as we continue to set records in our Title business and in F&G's sales results, further validating our decision to acquire the company just over one year ago. We are building a company that has a financial model designed to deliver earnings and cash flow through changing market environments. One year in, we can already see the early signs of our success and I would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication for without their efforts this would not be possible.

Looking at our Title results, we generated record adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $688 million and an adjusted pre-tax title margin of 22.7%, compared to adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $378 million and an adjusted pretax title margin of 18.4% in the 2020 comparable quarter. Our second quarter margins matched our record margins from the fourth quarter of 2020 and were driven, in part, by our investments in technology, operations and automation over the years as we have worked to improve our efficiency across all facets of our Title business as we strive to continuously improve our profitability. Total commercial revenues reached record levels of $347 million for the quarter, compared to $184 million in the second quarter of 2020, as total commercial orders closed increased 65%, as compared to the year ago quarter.

Turning to F&G, we continue to make great progress on our diversified growth strategy. During the second quarter we entered the Institutional market with a $750 million funding agreement-backed note issuance and, just last week, secured our first pension risk transfer deal.In addition, sustained momentum in the bank and broker dealer distribution channels, launched following the 2020 acquisition, have propelled retail sales to record levels in the quarter, while still maintaining attractive spreads. These new markets have advanced us as a well-diversified player in the retail and institutional spaces, all while leveraging our existing core capabilities.'

Mr. Foley concluded, 'Our capital allocation strategy remains a key focus of the Board. Our disciplined strategy is focused on returning capital to shareholders, while making necessary investments in our businesses to drive growth. We recently announced our third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of 11% from our previous quarterly dividend, and have continued to make share repurchases throughout the second quarter, executing against our $500 million share repurchase plan. During the quarter we purchased 4 million shares at an average purchase price of $43.36 per share.' 2

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax title earnings, adjusted pre-tax title earnings as a percentage of adjusted title revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), F&G adjusted earnings, F&G adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders, F&G adjusted operating return on common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, F&G net investment spread, F&G average assets under management and F&G sales.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) Consolidated Title F&G Corporate and Other Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Direct title premiums $ 904 $ 904 $ - $ - Agency title premiums 1,256 1,256 - - Escrow, title related and other fees 948 839 62 47 Total title and escrow 3,108 2,999 62 47 Interest and investment income 514 27 487 - Recognized gains and losses, net 232 (30) 253 9 Total revenue 3,854 2,996 802 56 Personnel costs 890 826 32 32 Agent commissions 970 970 - - Other operating expenses 476 425 26 25 Benefits & other policy reserve changes 575 - 575 - Depreciation and amortization 105 34 65 6 Claim loss expense 97 97 - - Interest expense 28 - 7 21 Total expenses 3,141 2,352 705 84 Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 713 $ 644 $ 97 $ (28) Income tax expense (benefit) 176 160 21 (5) Earnings (loss) from equity investments 14 14 - - Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 6 - 6 - Non-controlling interests 5 5 - - Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 552 $ 493 $ 82 $ (23) EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 1.91 EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic 0.02 EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 1.93 EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 1.90 EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted 0.02 EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 1.92 Weighted average shares - basic 286 Weighted average shares - diluted 288 (Unaudited)

4

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) Consolidated Title F&G Corporate and Other Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 552 $ 493 $ 82 $ (23) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 6 - 6 - Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 546 $ 493 $ 76 $ (23) Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 713 $ 644 $ 97 $ (28) Non-GAAP Adjustments Recognized (gains) and losses, net (42) 30 (63) (9) Indexed product related derivatives 75 - 75 - Purchase price amortization 24 14 6 4 Transaction costs 4 - 2 2 Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 774 $ 688 $ 117 $ (31) Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments $ 61 $ 44 $ 20 $ (3) Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (14) (11) (4) 1 Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments (1) - - (1) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 46 $ 33 $ 16 $ (3) Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 592 $ 526 $ 92 $ (26) Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 2.06 (Unaudited)

5

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Title F&G Corporate and Other Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Direct title premiums $ 575 $ 575 $ - $ - Agency title premiums 784 784 - - Escrow, title related and other fees 747 655 20 72 Total title and escrow 2,106 2,014 20 72 Interest and investment income 152 41 111 - Recognized gains and losses, net 162 169 (7) - Total revenue 2,420 2,224 124 72 Personnel costs 692 625 9 58 Agent commissions 598 598 - - Other operating expenses 446 374 12 60 Benefits & other policy reserve changes 155 - 155 - Depreciation and amortization 46 37 3 6 Claim loss expense 61 61 - - Interest expense 21 1 3 17 Total expenses 2,019 1,696 182 141 Pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 401 $ 528 $ (58) $ (69) Income tax expense (benefit) 89 130 (14) (27) Earnings from equity investments 1 2 - (1) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 5 - 5 - Non-controlling interests 9 9 - - Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 309 $ 391 $ (39) $ (43) EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 1.10 EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.02 EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 1.12 EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 1.09 EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.02 EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 1.11 Weighted average shares - basic 277 Weighted average shares - diluted 279

6

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Title F&G Corporate and Other Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 309 $ 391 $ (39) $ (43) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 5 $ - $ 5 $ - Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations, attributable to common shareholders $ 304 $ 391 $ (44) $ (43) Non-GAAP Adjustments Recognized (gains) and losses, net (123) (169) 46 - Indexed product related derivatives 43 - 43 - Debt issuance costs 4 - - 4 Purchase price amortization 25 18 2 5 Transaction costs 45 - 7 38 Other adjustments 1 1 - - Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 396 $ 378 $ 40 $ (22) Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments $ (5) $ (150) $ 98 $ 47 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 5 37 (21) (11) Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments (3) (2) - (1) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ (3) $ (115) $ 77 $ 35 Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 301 $ 276 $ 33 $ (8) Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 1.08 7

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) Consolidated Title F&G Corporate and Other Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Direct title premiums $ 1,650 $ 1,650 $ - $ - Agency title premiums 2,314 2,314 - - Escrow, title related and other fees 1,799 1,584 126 89 Total title and escrow 5,763 5,548 126 89 Interest and investment income 916 56 860 - Recognized gains and losses, net 275 (89) 355 9 Total revenue 6,954 5,515 1,341 98 Personnel costs 1,702 1,580 61 61 Agent commissions 1,777 1,777 - - Other operating expenses 934 830 54 50 Benefits & other policy reserve changes 549 - 549 - Depreciation and amortization 288 67 209 12 Claim loss expense 178 178 - - Interest expense 56 - 15 41 Total expenses 5,484 4,432 888 164 Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,470 $ 1,083 $ 453 $ (66) Income tax expense (benefit) 342 263 93 (14) Earnings (loss) from equity investments 27 22 - 5 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 11 - 11 - Non-controlling interests 9 9 - - Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,157 $ 833 $ 371 $ (47) EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 3.99 EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic 0.04 EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 4.03 EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 3.96 EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted 0.04 EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 4.00 Weighted average shares - basic 287 Weighted average shares - diluted 289 (Unaudited) 8

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) Consolidated Title F&G Corporate and Other Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,157 $ 833 $ 371 $ (47) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 11 - 11 - Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 1,146 $ 833 $ 360 $ (47) Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,470 $ 1,083 $ 453 $ (66) Non-GAAP Adjustments Recognized (gains) and losses, net (65) 89 (145) (9) Indexed product related derivatives (110) - (110) - Purchase price amortization 49 28 13 8 Transaction costs 10 - 4 6 Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 1,354 $ 1,200 $ 215 $ (61) Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments $ (116) $ 117 $ (238) $ 5 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 19 (28) 48 (1) Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments (1) - - (1) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ (98) $ 89 $ (190) $ 3 Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 1,048 $ 922 $ 170 $ (44) Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 3.63 (Unaudited)

9

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) F&G Six Months Ended Consolidated Title Corporate and Other June 30, 2020 Direct title premiums $ 1,121 $ 1,121 $ - $ - Agency title premiums 1,516 1,516 - - Escrow, title related and other fees 1,348 1,265 20 63 Total title and escrow 3,985 3,902 20 63 Interest and investment income 205 89 111 5 Recognized gains and losses, net (158) (144) (7) (7) Total revenue 4,032 3,847 124 61 Personnel costs 1,306 1,266 9 31 Agent commissions 1,158 1,158 - - Other operating expenses 857 754 12 91 Benefits & other policy reserve changes 155 - 155 - Depreciation and amortization 89 74 3 12 Claim loss expense 119 119 - - Interest expense 33 1 3 29 Total expenses 3,717 3,372 182 163 Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 315 $ 475 $ (58) $ (102) Income tax expense (benefit) 61 111 (14) (36) Earnings from equity investments 2 3 - (1) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 5 - 5 - Non-controlling interests 13 13 - - Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 248 $ 354 $ (39) $ (67) EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.88 EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.02 EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.90 EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.87 EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.02 EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.89 Weighted average shares - basic 275 Weighted average shares - diluted 278 (Unaudited)

10

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Title F&G Corporate and Other Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 248 $ 354 $ (39) $ (67) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 5 - 5 - Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 243 $ 354 $ (44) $ (67) Non-GAAP Adjustments Recognized (gains) and losses, net 197 144 46 7 Indexed product related derivatives 43 - 43 - Debt issuance costs 4 - - 4 Purchase price amortization 48 37 2 9 Transaction costs 51 - 7 44 Other adjustments 1 1 - - Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 659 $ 657 $40 $ (38) Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments $ 344 $ 182 $ 98 $ 64 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (78) (42) (21) (15) Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments (6) (5) - (1) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 260 $ 135 $ 77 $ 48 Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 503 $ 489 33 $ (19) Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 1.81

11

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio $ 41,968 $ 37,766 Goodwill 4,506 4,495 Title plant 400 404 Total assets 54,520 50,455 Notes payable 2,663 2,662 Reserve for title claim losses 1,677 1,623 Secured trust deposits 930 711 Non-controlling interests 42 41 Total equity and non-controlling interests 8,888 8,392 Total equity attributable to common shareholders 8,846 8,351 (In millions)

12



Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 644 $ 528 $ 1,083 $ 475 Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes Recognized (gains) and losses, net 30 (169) 89 144 Purchase price amortization 14 18 28 37 Other adjustments - 1 - 1 Total non-GAAP adjustments 44 (150) 117 182 Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 688 $ 378 $ 1,200 $ 657 Adjusted pre-tax margin 22.7 % 18.4 % 21.4 % 16.5 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data) Total opened orders* 695 770 728 847 693 682 492 592 Total opened orders per day* 10.9 12.6 11.6 13.2 10.8 11.0 7.8 9.3 Purchase % of opened orders 53 % 42 % 38 % 40 % 37 % 41 % 50 % 52 % Refinance % of opened orders 47 % 58 % 62 % 60 % 63 % 59 % 50 % 48 % Total closed orders* 568 597 617 571 487 377 417 409 Total closed orders per day* 8.9 9.8 9.8 8.9 7.6 6.1 6.6 6.4 Purchase % of closed orders 47 % 34 % 38 % 42 % 35 % 46 % 49 % 55 % Refinance % of closed orders 53 % 66 % 62 % 58 % 65 % 54 % 51 % 45 % Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue $ 347 $ 257 $ 322 $ 216 $ 184 $ 245 $ 321 $ 301 Total commercial opened orders 69.4 62.2 57.0 58.1 43.9 56.3 55.1 56.0 Total commercial closed orders 42.3 34.8 39.5 30.6 25.7 31.0 39.1 36.4 National commercial revenue $ 176 $ 127 $ 177 $ 113 $ 96 $ 132 $ 186 $ 172 National commercial opened orders 27.4 23.4 21.4 21.7 15.2 21.5 22.6 23.8 National commercial closed orders 14.9 11.2 13.4 9.8 8.8 10.7 16.2 14.1 Total Fee Per File Fee per file $ 2,444 $ 1,944 $ 2,116 $ 2,063 $ 1,889 $ 2,224 $ 2,384 $ 2,459 Residential fee per file $ 2,030 $ 1,644 $ 1,661 $ 1,803 $ 1,614 $ 1,744 $ 1,792 $ 1,928 Total commercial fee per file $ 8,200 $ 7,400 $ 8,200 $ 7,100 $ 7,200 $ 7,900 $ 8,200 $ 8,300 National commercial fee per file $ 11,800 $ 11,300 $ 13,200 $ 11,500 $ 10,900 $ 12,300 $ 11,500 $ 12,200 Total Staffing Total field operations employees 13,500 13,200 12,800 12,300 10,900 12,500 12,300 12,200 Actual title claims paid ($ millions) $ 56 $ 46 $ 54 $ 50 $ 51 $ 48 $ 53 $ 52 * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

13



F&G

The table below reconciles the reported after-tax net loss from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders. Three Months Ended One Month Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in millions) Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 82 $ (39) $ 371 Less: Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 6 5 11 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 76 $ (44) $ 360 Non-GAAP adjustments (1,2): Recognized (gains) and losses, net (63) 46 (145) Indexed product related derivatives 75 43 (110) Purchase price amortization 6 2 13 Transaction costs 2 7 4 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (4) (21) 48 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 92 $ 33 $ 170

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations include $22 million and $34 million of net favorable items in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 respectively and $8 million net favorable items in the one month ended June 30,2020.

The table below provides summary financial highlights. Three Months Ended One Month Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Average assets under management (AAUM)(1) $ 30,423 $ 26,582 $ 29,722 Net investment spread - FIA(1) 3.35 % 3.47 % 3.15 % Net investment spread - All products(1) 2.95 % 3.50 % 2.75 % Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 76 $ (44) $ 360 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 92 $ 33 $ 170

The table below provides a summary of annuity sales, which are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In millions) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Fixed indexed annuity (FIA) sales(1) $ 1,135 $ 866 $ 2,182 $ 1,697 Total annuity sales(1) $ 1,647 $ 913 $ 3,161 $ 1,858

Footnotes: 1.Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information. 2.Amounts are net of offsets related to value of business acquired (VOBA), deferred acquisition cost (DAC), deferred sale inducement (DSI) amortization, and unearned revenue (UREV) amortization, as applicable.

14



DEFINITIONS The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by F&G.

Adjusted Earnings

Adjusted Earnings is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted earnings is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate: (i) Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ('OTTI') losses, recognized in operations; the impact of market volatility on the alternative asset portfolio; and the effect of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative;

(ii) Indexed product related derivatives: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost, and the fair value accounting impact of assumed reinsurance,

(iii) Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset (VODA)) recognized as a result of acquisition activities, and

(iv) Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items.

Adjustments to Adjusted Earnings are net of the corresponding impact on amortization of intangibles, as appropriate. The income tax impact related to these adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations.

Adjusted Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders

Adjusted Earnings attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance attributable to our common shareholders each period. Adjusted Earnings attributable to common shareholders is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) available to common shareholders to eliminate the same items as described in the Adjusted Earnings paragraph above. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of the Company, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business.Accordingly, Management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations.

Net Investment Spread

Net investment spread is the excess of net investment income, adjusted for market volatility on the alternative asset investment portfolio, earned over the sum of interest credited to policyholders and the cost of hedging our risk on indexed product policies.Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the performance of the Company's invested assets against the level of investment return provided to policyholders, inclusive of hedging costs.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as the sum of: (i) total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding derivatives;

(ii) related party loans and investments;

(iii) accrued investment income;

(iv) funds withheld at fair value;

(v) the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments, and

(iv) cash and cash equivalents, excluding derivative collateral, at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

15



Sales (FIA Sales and Total Retail Annuity Sales)

Sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitutefor any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Annuity and IUL sales are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e.contractholder funds) within the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP.Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of ourbusiness and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales andrevenue recognition.

