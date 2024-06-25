IPX1031 Strengthens North and Central Florida Sales Team

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the leading provider of 1031 Exchange services, is pleased to announce the addition of Ted Stefan to its sales and business development team for North and Central Florida. This strategic addition further enhances IPX1031's commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise in the region.

With nearly 15 years of experience specializing in 1031 Like-Kind Exchanges, Ted brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at IPX1031. Ted's responsibilities will include educating and supporting clients throughout their 1031 Exchange journey, along with educating industry partners. His extensive experience with Delayed/Forward, Reverse, and Improvement 1031 Exchanges makes him well-equipped to guide clients and partners alike through every step of the process.

"We're thrilled with Ted joining our already impressive IPX1031 Florida team," said Claudia Kiernan, Regional Manager. "Ted's deep understanding of IRC Section 1031 Like-Kind Exchanges and his dedication to client success makes him an invaluable asset to our organization."

Ted's appointment comes at an exciting time for IPX1031 as they continue to expand their presence throughout all Florida markets. By leveraging Ted's extensive experience and thorough understanding of 1031 Exchanges and real estate, Ted will play a pivotal role in driving growth and delivering outstanding results.

Ted, along with the entire IPX1031 Southeast Team, bring the most comprehensive 1031 knowledge, tools, and solutions that the 1031 industry can offer.

Ted Stefan can be reached at 904.295.4911, via email at ted.stefan@ipx1031.com or online at www.ipx1031.com/stefan.

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:

Claudia Kiernan, SVP, Southeast Regional Manager

claudia.kiernan@ipx1031.com

904.419.9093

