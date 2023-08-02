Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of technology solutions, payment card issuance and transaction processing services management and outsourcing services to financial institutions and retailers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - payment card issuance services (51.3%); - financial services (46.1%); - other (2.6%). The group also develops banking management software used to file primary records of customer accounts, electronic transfer of funds software, bank and online payment services, detection and prevention of frauds services, payment card issuance services, etc. North America accounts for 74.5% of net sales.