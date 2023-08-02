FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC SHARES UP NEARLY 1% PREMARKET AFTER Q2 RESULTS
Today at 07:09 am
|Delayed Nyse - 04:04:17 2023-08-01 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|61.07 USD
|+1.14%
|-1.69%
|-9.99%
|01:09pm
|01:09pm
|(FIS) FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES Sees Q3 Revenue Range $3.64B - $3.69B
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC SHARES UP NEARLY 1% PREMARKET AFTER Q2 RESULTS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|61.07 USD
|+1.14%
|-1.69%
|36 180 M $
|(FIS) FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES Sees Q3 Revenue Range $3.64B - $3.69B
|Earnings Flash (FIS) FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES Posts Q2 EPS $1.55, vs. Street Est of $1.48
|Wall St futures tumble after Fitch downgrades top-tier US rating
|Worldpay from FIS Launches Revenue Boost, Maximizing Ecommerce Potential for Merchants
|Fidelity National Information Services Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.52/Share, Payable Sept. 22 to Holders of Record Sept. 8
|FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 22, 2023
|Cboe Global Markets Refiles Application With SEC to Create Bitcoin ETF
|North American Morning Briefing: Optimism Set to -2-
|Atlantic Equities Upgrades Fidelity National Information Services to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $70 From $65
|RBC Cuts Price Target on Fidelity National Information Services to $71 From $81, Keeps Outperform
|Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Fidelity National Information Services to $79 From $83, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
|Financials Edge Lower as Yields Gain - Financials Roundup
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower Late Thursday
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Declining Thursday Afternoon
|Sector Update: Financial
|Fidelity National Information Strikes Deal to Sell Majority Stake in Worldpay Unit
|Wedbush Cuts Fidelity National Information Services' PT to $75 From $90 on Heels of Announced WorldPay Stake Sale, Keeps Outperform Rating
|Traders Digest Strong Jobs Data, Fed Minutes, Fueling Premarket Losses for US Equity Futures
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fall Pre-Bell Thursday
|Transcript : Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. - M&A Call
|Fidelity National Information Services Agrees to Sell Majority Stake in Worldpay Merchant Solutions to GTCR
|Fidelity National to Sell Majority Stake in Worldpay to GTCR
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 06.07.2023 - 15.15 o'clock
|GTCR LLC signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 55% stake in Worldpay Group Limited from Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for $12.7 billion.
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.99%
|36 180 M $
|+26.40%
|56 013 M $
|+86.23%
|13 753 M $
|+58.11%
|11 621 M $
|-6.27%
|10 809 M $
|+47.31%
|8 361 M $
|+102.79%
|5 798 M $
|0.00%
|5 632 M $
|+55.19%
|4 588 M $
|+70.40%
|4 079 M $