  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:31 2023-02-10 pm EST
75.43 USD   +2.00%
05:01pFIS Announces Date Change For Fourth Quarter Earnings to February 13, 2023
BU
02/10Exclusive-Payments giant FIS prepares to break up-sources
RE
02/10Fidelity national information services inc prepares to…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIS Announces Date Change For Fourth Quarter Earnings to February 13, 2023

02/12/2023 | 05:01pm EST
FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that it has changed its earnings release date for fourth quarter 2022 financial results to Mon., Feb. 13, 2023, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 533 M - -
Net income 2022 1 061 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,7x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 44 759 M 44 759 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 75,43 $
Average target price 85,55 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephanie L. Ferris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Hoag Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Goldstein Independent Chairman
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.11.17%44 759
INTUIT INC.6.24%116 168
ADYEN N.V.2.87%43 852
WORLDLINE10.16%12 109
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.24.83%9 721
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.22.60%8 910