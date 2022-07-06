FIS Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced the pricing of its multi-tranche offering of senior notes denominated in U.S. dollars (the “Senior Notes”) as follows:

$750,000,000 4.500% Senior Notes due 2025;

$500,000,000 4.700% Senior Notes due 2027;

$750,000,000 5.100% Senior Notes due 2032; and

$500,000,000 5.625% Senior Notes due 2052.

FIS intends to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes offering for the repayment of debt under its commercial paper programs, with any remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes. The Senior Notes offering is expected to close on July 13, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are joint book-running managers for the Senior Notes offering. The Senior Notes offering is being made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Alternatively, you may request these documents by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at +1 (212) 834-4533; BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (800) 294-1322; MUFG Securities Americas Inc. at +1 (877) 649-6848; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at +1 (800) 645-3751.The Senior Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC on June 21, 2022.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Senior Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Senior Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer, solicitation or sale. Any offer, solicitation or sale of the Senior Notes will be made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. FIS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to, the risk that the offering described herein is not completed, the risk that the proceeds are not able to be used for the purposes stated as a result of unforeseen circumstances and other risks detailed in the “Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of FIS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, FIS’ Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 and FIS’ other filings with the SEC.

