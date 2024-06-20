Key Facts American Banker is recognizing women in the financial technology community who have wielded influence and helped move the industry forward based on leadership qualities, specific achievements, and industry influence. FIS CEO and President Stephanie Ferris is recognized as the only CEO of a publicly traded company amongst the full list of honorees.

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, announced today that its CEO and President Stephanie Ferris has been named as an honoree in American Banker’s Most Influential Women in Fintech 2024, and the only CEO of a publicly traded company on the list. The annual list honors inspirational women who are leading and shaping the fintech industry through their roles in innovation, regulation, partnership, and customer experience.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by American Banker as one of the most influential women in fintech,” said Stephanie Ferris. “This recognition is not only a testament to my personal journey, but also to the amazing team at FIS that has supported me and our company’s transformation towards client-centricity, innovation, and simplification across the money lifecycle. I am proud to be part of an industry that is constantly evolving and innovating to meet society’s needs and congratulate all of the other honorees.”

Stephanie Ferris assumed the role of CEO and President of FIS in December 2022, becoming the first woman to lead the company in its 50+ year history. Since then, she has launched an ambitious corporate transformation initiative, delivered consistent financial performance, and executed multiple M&A transactions to expand and refine FIS’ solutions portfolio focused on money at rest, money in motion and money at work. Most recently, Stephanie’s innovation vision to unlock FIS financial technology to the world was the driving force behind the launch of the Atelio™ by FIS fintech platform that provides the building blocks for financial institutions, businesses and software developers to embed financial services into their offerings.

The American Banker’s Most Influential Women in Fintech 2024 list is based on a rigorous selection process that evaluates candidates on their qualities such as leadership, teamwork, and personal initiative, as well as their performance on a specific initiative at their organization within the past 12 months, their outsized influence in the industry, and their outstanding achievement in the fintech industry during the past 12 months. The applications are reviewed by a selection committee made up of American Banker staff members and outside experts.

The full list of honorees and a 2024 winner will be featured in the June issue of American Banker magazine and celebrated at the annual Digital Banking Conference, which will be held June 24-25 at The Boca Raton Hotel in Boca Raton, Florida.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

