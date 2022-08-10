Log in
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-09 pm EDT
98.01 USD   -0.07%
FIS Impact Ventures Selects Ten Startups to Develop Their Fintech Solutions in 2022 Accelerator

08/10/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Key facts:

  • Ten growth-stage fintech companies have been chosen to take part in the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program, allowing participants to develop their solutions through mentoring, training and a monetary investment.
  • Presented by FIS Impact Ventures and The Venture Center, this year’s cohort represents green banking, buy now pay later, P2P payments, debt management, data privacy automation, crypto currency risk management, fraud transaction monitoring, cloud-based compliance, earned wage access and regulatory compliance solutions.
  • Firms founded by women comprise thirty percent of the 2022 cohort.
  • All ten startups will meet with hundreds of bankers, financial services leaders, and venture capital firms during the Accelerator program.

Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) and The Venture Center have announced the ten companies selected for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program, providing these growth-stage fintechs with mentoring, training and a monetary investment to develop their solutions.

The FIS Fintech Accelerator program is focused on identifying and fostering startup financial technology firms with promising, high-potential technologies. Graduates of the program have gone on to secure additional capital funding, win industry awards, and form partnerships with FIS to bring their innovations to market. Currently, FIS is integrating technology or actively working with nine of the ten 2021 Accelerator graduates.

Now in its seventh year, the Accelerator is a key strategic pillar of FIS Impact Ventures, the corporate venture investment division of FIS that identifies and helps evolve new technologies. With 30% of this year’s cohort consisting of women founders, the ten selected companies and their technologies are:

  • Connect Earth – Green environmental impact banking
  • Equipifi – Buy now pay later
  • Neural Payments – P2P (peer-to-peer) payments
  • Nickels – Credit card debt management for financial wellness
  • Privacy Lock – Data privacy automation
  • Sardine – ACH money movement and crypto currency risk management
  • Sygno – Fraud transaction monitoring
  • Redactable – Cloud-based compliance
  • Tapcheck – Earned wage access for employee financial wellness
  • Themis – Regulatory compliance solutions

“FIS’ Accelerator provides fintech startups with the guidance from leaders and subject matter experts, access to developers and clients, and a strategy to create a path forward with FIS,” said Elaine Duff, Head of FIS Impact Ventures Fintech Advocacy, FIS. “We’re thrilled to have these ten companies on board to explore their ideas and technologies while providing them with incredible tools and resources to build their businesses.”

“Arkansas is globally recognized as a financial technology center. FinTech was created here, and with programs like the FIS Fintech Accelerator we continue to drive innovation,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “The future is coming, so banking and finance must evolve to meet the advancing technologies and provide better opportunities for customers. As we enter our seventh year partnering with Venture Center and FIS, Arkansas looks forward to hosting the next group of minds who will stir the coals of innovation.”

“We are excited to kick off the seventh year of our partnership with FIS and the State of Arkansas to produce the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator,” said Wayne Miller, Executive Director of The Venture Center. “Our work with FIS is more important than ever as digital transformation continues to revolutionize everything we do. This year’s cohort demonstrates what fintech partnership is all about, and the program is certain to be elevated as we work with the President of FIS Impact Ventures, Rob Lee, and his team, whose dedication to fintech advocacy, diversity and inclusion is perfectly aligned with our own goal to drive meaningful impact.”

The public is invited to learn more about these companies at the VenCent Fintech Summit on August 15 at 8 a.m. CST. Register here to attend. A video recording of the showcase will be available after the event.

The 2022 program will culminate with a Demo Day on Nov. 9 when leaders from each of the participating firms will showcase their innovations to financial services leaders and influencers, potential investors and successful entrepreneurs.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2022
