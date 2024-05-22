Key facts FIS® Digital One™ Flex Mobile 6.0 is a new mobile banking application tailored for financial institutions. The solution enables banks to serve the evolving demands of customers as digital experiences change. New functionality includes enhanced user experience, security, and money movement capabilities.

Global financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has launched an enhanced version of its flagship mobile banking application for financial institutions.

FIS® Digital One™ Flex Mobile 6.0 is tailored for banks seeking to meet evolving customer expectations in the digital era. The application allows customers to bank digitally based on their preferences - either on mobile or online - and provides an intuitive user experience with simplified design, new fraud prevention features, and several major upgrades to its functionality.

“Mobile banking is now the primary method used by consumers to interact with their bank, so it’s essential that their applications are slick, intuitive, and rich with functionality,” said Hashim Toussaint, head of Digital Solutions, FIS.

He continued, “Our financial institution clients are at the heart of what we do, and our primary focus is to help them drive growth in today's dynamic digital landscape. This is part of FIS’ commitment to deliver market-leading digital solutions across the money lifecycle for years to come.”

Why Digital One Flex Mobile 6.0 Matters

According to the American Bankers Association, almost half of U.S. consumers are now conducting their banking via mobile apps – more so than any other method - with Millennial and Gen Z consumers driving growth in this channel.1

Digital One Flex Mobile 6.0 enables financial institutions to meet the growing demands of their customers by providing an unparalleled mobile experience, underpinned by robust fraud prevention capabilities and streamlined operations.

New Features

Digital One Flex Mobile 6.0 is built on a single platform, making it easier for banks to deliver digital banking capabilities both on mobile and online, while improving the efficiency of management and customer support.

The application has a simplified design and improved user experience.

Login and authentication functionality has been bolstered with biometrics, as well as user ID and password reset, to provide greater security, reliability, and ease of use.

The solution has enhanced money movement capabilities, including internal and external transfers, bill pay, remote deposit capture, Zelle ® , and loan payments.

, and loan payments. It also features a modernized accounts and transactions experience, including running balances, transaction details, display of account and routing numbers, and more.

Learn More

Digital One Flex Mobile 6.0 is available to financial institutions from today. To learn more, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/products/digitalone.

About FIS

