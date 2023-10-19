Key facts FIS Treasury and Cash Management Solutions have been recognized by Treasury Management International and Global Finance. FIS named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment.

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, has recently received numerous accolades and awards for its Treasury and Risk Management solutions, including Treasury and Risk Manager-Integrity and Quantum Editions.

Treasury Management International (TMI) has given awards for Innovation and Excellence for nearly two decades, seeking to formally recognize the organizations who break new ground in treasury management globally. FIS has won the Best Cash and Treasury Management Solution award four years in a row.

Additionally, leading monthly industry magazine Global Finance has selected FIS for the Best Treasury Analytics Provider award. Global Finance’s annual rankings are known for their high standards of excellence and the FIS solution has won two years in a row.

FIS has also been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment published in July 2023.1 The report assesses software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud-enabled vendors for treasury and risk worldwide. This was the second time FIS has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for this market.

“The continued recognition of our treasury and risk solutions is a testament to the investments we’ve made to address our clients’ most pressing needs,” said Nasser Khodri, Capital Markets Solutions President at FIS. “Research from FIS’ new Global Innovation Report found that 61% of corporate/nonfinancial services are currently using cloud-based technology, and 78% labelled it as a means of mitigating various risks. We continue to predict immense growth in the space, and eagerly anticipate further enriching our solutions to fulfill our client promise in advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests.

