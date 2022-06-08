Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-07 pm EDT
104.57 USD   -0.69%
09:02aFIS to Present at Upcoming Conference
BU
06/07FIS Delivers Derivatives Solution to Societe Generale to Power Technology Transformation
BU
06/01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

FIS to Present at Upcoming Conference

06/08/2022 | 09:02am EDT
FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Tues., June 14, 2022, at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference at 3:30 p.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 852 M - -
Net income 2022 1 508 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,2x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 63 864 M 63 864 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 104,57 $
Average target price 133,03 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary A. Norcross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie L. Ferris Chief Operating Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Hughes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-4.20%63 864
INTUIT INC.-35.22%117 527
ADYEN N.V.-36.98%48 247
WORLDLINE-19.85%11 800
KAKAO PAY CORP.-39.26%11 146
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-50.90%7 602