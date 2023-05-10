Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:24 2023-05-09 pm EDT
55.65 USD   -0.55%
08:03aFIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
05/09China's halts 32 coal mines in northwest, suspends expansion plans
RE
05/03Fidelity National Financial Q1 Adjusted Net Earnings, Revenue Fall; Shares Slump After Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

05/10/2023 | 08:03am EDT
FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Thurs., May 18th, 2023, at the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum at 10:55 a.m. (EDT) and Mon., May 22nd, 2023, at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at 3:50 p.m. (EDT).

You can access the live webcast of the presentations on our website at www.investor.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 525 M - -
Net income 2023 1 032 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 719 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,2x
Yield 2023 3,75%
Capitalization 32 969 M 32 969 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
EV / Sales 2024 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 69 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 55,65 $
Average target price 75,15 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephanie L. Ferris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik D. Hoag Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey A. Goldstein Independent Chairman
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-17.98%32 969
INTUIT INC.9.88%119 984
ADYEN N.V.9.83%48 039
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.80.57%13 832
WORLDLINE9.39%12 337
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.11.92%8 216
