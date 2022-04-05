Log in
FIS to Report First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2022

04/05/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce first quarter 2022 financial results on Tues., May 3, 2022, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 852 M - -
Net income 2022 1 526 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,8x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 62 946 M 62 946 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,28x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 96,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 103,26 $
Average target price 138,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary A. Norcross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Ferris Chief Operating Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Hughes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-5.40%62 946
INTUIT INC.-21.39%143 004
ADYEN N.V.-19.72%63 146
KAKAO PAY CORP.-18.34%15 676
WORLDLINE-18.08%12 379
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-22.13%12 004