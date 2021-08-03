Fidelity National Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is currently at $127.14, down $11.98 or 8.61%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 29, 2021, when it closed at $123.46

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 9.67%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 15.03% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 18, 2020, when it fell 20.75%

-- Down 10.12% year-to-date

-- Down 19.25% from its all-time closing high of $157.44 on Feb. 14, 2020

-- Down 13.63% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2020), when it closed at $147.20

-- Down 18.37% from its 52-week closing high of $155.76 on Sept. 2, 2020

-- Up 3.76% from its 52-week closing low of $122.53 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Traded as low as $127.07; lowest intraday level since Feb. 9, 2021, when it hit $125.61

-- Down 8.66% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 29, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.31%

-- Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:20:27 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

