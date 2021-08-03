Log in
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Report
Fidelity National Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

08/03/2021 | 11:40am EDT
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is currently at $127.14, down $11.98 or 8.61%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 29, 2021, when it closed at $123.46

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 9.67%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 15.03% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 18, 2020, when it fell 20.75%

-- Down 10.12% year-to-date

-- Down 19.25% from its all-time closing high of $157.44 on Feb. 14, 2020

-- Down 13.63% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2020), when it closed at $147.20

-- Down 18.37% from its 52-week closing high of $155.76 on Sept. 2, 2020

-- Up 3.76% from its 52-week closing low of $122.53 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Traded as low as $127.07; lowest intraday level since Feb. 9, 2021, when it hit $125.61

-- Down 8.66% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 29, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.31%

-- Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:20:27 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-21 1139ET

11:40aFidelity National Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Ma..
DJ
10:28aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Second-Quarter Results Top Estimates ..
MT
09:53aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
09:53aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Q2 2021 GAAP/Non-GAAP Measurers and Recon..
PU
08:12aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Issues..
MT
07:56aStocks Signal Gains as US Futures Climb Pre-Bell; Europe Rises, Asia Heads Lo..
MT
07:46aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Soft
MT
07:23aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (..
PU
07:18aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07:15aFIDELITY NATIONAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 715 M - -
Net income 2021 755 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 111x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 86 272 M 86 272 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,38x
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 139,12 $
Average target price 169,23 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary A. Norcross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce F. Lowthers President
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Hughes Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-1.65%86 272
ADYEN N.V.21.23%83 592
WORLDLINE1.33%26 716
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.13.18%22 628
STONECO LTD.-30.20%18 126
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED143.26%16 323