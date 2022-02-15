Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity National Down Over 8%, on Track for Lowest Close Since January 2019 -- Data Talk

02/15/2022 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is currently at $102.04, down $9.46 or 8.48%


-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 4, 2019, when it closed at $101.78

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 9.67%

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 11.26% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Jan. 21, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Aug. 5, 2021, when it fell 13.1%

-- Down 14.91% month-to-date

-- Down 6.51% year-to-date

-- Down 35.18% from its all-time closing high of $157.44 on Feb. 14, 2020

-- Down 23.34% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 16, 2021), when it closed at $133.11

-- Down 34.46% from its 52 week closing high of $155.69 on April 29, 2021

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $100.84; lowest intraday level since March 23, 2020, when it hit $98.33

-- Down 9.56% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 19.55%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:26:22 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1044ET

All news about FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
09:05aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Rally Premarket Tuesday
MT
07:53aFIDELITY NATIONAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:25aFidelity National Information Services Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Q1 Guidance ..
MT
07:20aUS Stock Futures Push Higher as Equities Signal Upbeat Open; Europe Rises, Asia Choppy
MT
07:17aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Resul..
PU
07:06aGUIDANCE : (FIS) FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES Sees Q1 EPS Range $1.44 - $1.47
MT
07:06aGUIDANCE : (FIS) FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES Sees Q1 Revenue Range $3.42B - $3...
MT
07:05aEarnings Flash (FIS) FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES Reports Q4 Revenue $3.67B, ..
MT
07:05aEarnings Flash (FIS) FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES Reports Q4 EPS $1.92, vs. S..
MT
07:02aFIS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 907 M - -
Net income 2021 542 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 015 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 121x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 67 896 M 67 896 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,18x
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 111,50 $
Average target price 142,97 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary A. Norcross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Ferris Chief Operating Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Hughes Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.2.15%67 896
INTUIT INC.-17.75%149 809
ADYEN N.V.-18.76%65 707
WORLDLINE-7.20%14 419
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-24.24%9 263
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED1.89%6 471