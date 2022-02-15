Fidelity National Down Over 8%, on Track for Lowest Close Since January 2019 -- Data Talk

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is currently at $102.04, down $9.46 or 8.48%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 4, 2019, when it closed at $101.78

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 9.67%

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 11.26% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Jan. 21, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Aug. 5, 2021, when it fell 13.1%

-- Down 14.91% month-to-date

-- Down 6.51% year-to-date

-- Down 35.18% from its all-time closing high of $157.44 on Feb. 14, 2020

-- Down 23.34% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 16, 2021), when it closed at $133.11

-- Down 34.46% from its 52 week closing high of $155.69 on April 29, 2021

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $100.84; lowest intraday level since March 23, 2020, when it hit $98.33

-- Down 9.56% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 19.55%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:26:22 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

