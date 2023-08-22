By Colin Kellaher

Fidelity National Information Services' chief financial officer, Erik Hoag, is leaving to pursue other interests after less than a year in the top finance post.

Fidelity National on Tuesday said James Kehoe, who has been chief financial officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance since 2018, has joined the Jacksonville, Fla., financial-services technology company as finance chief.

Fidelity National said Hoag, who joined the company in 2008 and became chief financial officer last November, will remain as a non-executive officer through the end of the year to assist with the transition.

Walgreens last month said Kehoe was leaving the pharmacy operator to pursue an opportunity in the technology sector.

