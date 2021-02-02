Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fidelity National Information Services    FIS

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES

(FIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity National Information Services : Data is cheap. Actionable information is valuable.

02/02/2021 | 05:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Data is cheap and abundant. Separating the wheat from the chaff to create actionable information is the key to creating the value that gives you an edge.

Not so long ago, short interest was classified as alternative data. A signal that gave the reader an insight into what actions others were taking, creating an exposure to a future price movement, was transformational. As long-time purveyors of global securities finance data, which is a proxy for short interest, we've seen our clients using this data to support both long and short strategies.

But as it becomes a more mainstream data source, does short interest lose its edge? There seems little advantage in owning the same weapon as your competitors - unless, of course, you're more adept at applying the knowledge it can bring.

As the COVID-19 pandemic ravages economies across the globe, those looking to take positions must manage a heady mixture of simple fundamental economics and unprecedented non-fundamental pressures and influences. Few could have predicted, for example, the extent to which nation states have delivered economic support to companies, their employees and whole industries. The simple fundamental of an evaporating client base would spell doom for many businesses, creating an easy opportunity for some. But that scenario has been complicated by the fact that the government has often stepped in to pay the wage bill.

With increasingly dislocated economies presenting a plethora of opportunities as well as risks, the agile investor has learned to combine the right mix of data to deliver the edge that they seek. Coupling short interest with other fundamental data across an industry peer group will help identify the weak spot or the most likely investment to either crash or soar. That pressure reading adds a layer of diagnosis that's similar to having as many second opinions as you could want. Getting that data before others adds an additional edge.

But agility isn't just about moving on opportunities earlier than your competitors. It is also about avoiding risks and losses. For example, what price would an investor pay to avoid the pain of a short squeeze? As Fig. 1 and Fig. 2 show, Gamestop Corp. (GME) was caught in a tailspin, exhibiting the three ingredients of a painful short squeeze: high or maximum utilization, meaning there was no borrowable supply left; a rising borrow cost; and a rising share price (not shown). Knowing this information can provide the insight needed to avoid such hazards, making it a vital ingredient into your investment strategy. It's not alternative data anymore.

FIS® Short Side has been in this market for over 15 years. It collects billions of transactions across its historical data set, combined with unrivalled intraday data, to provide the foundation for customized model construction. Our API delivers access to all our data, including both the historical and intraday, on more than 50,000 securities globally, giving real agility backed by solid pattern analysis.

Fig. 1

Fig. 2

Disclaimer

FIS - Fidelity National Information Services Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
05:24aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Data is cheap. Actionable information is ..
PU
04:59aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Named to FORTUNE's 2021 Most Admired ..
AQ
02/01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Providing a better payments experience fo..
PU
02/01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Correction to Fidelity National Dividend,..
DJ
02/01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : to Buy Back up to 100 Million Shares; Lif..
MT
02/01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Named to FORTUNE's 2021 Most Admired ..
BU
02/01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Raises Dividend by 11.4%, Unveils 100 Mil..
DJ
02/01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Board of Directors Approves Share Rep..
BU
02/01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Named Best-Performing Payments Gatewa..
BU
01/29FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 613 M - -
Net income 2020 335 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 389 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 236x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 80 188 M 80 188 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,66x
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 160,77 $
Last Close Price 129,23 $
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary A. Norcross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith W. Hughes Lead Independent Director
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-8.65%80 188
ADYEN N.V.-7.06%64 830
WORLDLINE-8.77%24 336
STONECO LTD.-10.81%23 108
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.76%17 565
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED129.51%14 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ