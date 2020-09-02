Log in
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES    FIS

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES

(FIS)
Fidelity National Information Services : FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

09/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Wed., Sept. 9, 2020, at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series at 2:40 p.m. (EDT), Tue., Sept. 15, 2020, at the Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference at 2:40 p.m. (EDT) and Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020 at the virtual Autonomous Future of Commerce Symposium at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the FIS website at investor.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our more than 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2020
