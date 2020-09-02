Fidelity National Information Services : FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Wed., Sept. 9, 2020, at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series at 2:40 p.m. (EDT), Tue., Sept. 15, 2020, at the Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference at 2:40 p.m. (EDT) and Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020 at the virtual Autonomous Future of Commerce Symposium at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the FIS website at investor.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

