FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES

(FIS)
Fidelity National Information Services : FIS to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 9, 2021

01/12/2021 | 08:36am EST
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., January 12, 2021 - FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tues., Feb 9, 2021, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS
FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

For more information

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Nathan Rozof, CFA, 904.438.6918
Executive Vice President
FIS Corporate Finance
nathan.rozof@fisglobal.com

Disclaimer

FIS - Fidelity National Information Services Inc. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 13:35:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
