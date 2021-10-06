Log in
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Report
Fidelity National Information Services : FIS to Report Third Quarter Earnings on November 4, 2021

10/06/2021 | 08:56am EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., October 6, 2021 - FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce third quarter 2021 financial results on Thurs., Nov. 4, 2021, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS
FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

For more information

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Nathan Rozof, CFA
Executive Vice President
FIS Corporate Finance
904.438.6918
Nathan.Rozof@fisglobal.com

Disclaimer

FIS - Fidelity National Information Services Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 908 M - -
Net income 2021 803 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 88,4x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 74 333 M 74 333 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,52x
EV / Sales 2022 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Gary A. Norcross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce F. Lowthers President
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Stephanie Ferris Chief Administrative Officer
