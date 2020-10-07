Log in
Fidelity National Information Services : FIS to Report Third Quarter Earnings on October 29, 2020

10/07/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce third quarter 2020 financial results on Thurs., Oct. 29, 2020, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 9:00 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS
FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our more than 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 626 M - -
Net income 2020 570 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 154x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 89 452 M 89 452 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,39x
EV / Sales 2021 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 164,56 $
Last Close Price 144,37 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary A. Norcross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Ferris Chief Operating Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Information Officer
Keith W. Hughes Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES3.80%89 452
ADYEN N.V.118.88%57 075
STONECO LTD.38.53%17 060
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.9.88%15 633
WORLDLINE11.89%15 275
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.109.37%8 190
