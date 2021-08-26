Log in
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
Fidelity National Information Services : Fintech Companies Bring Innovative Thinking to 2021 FIS Accelerator Demo Day

08/26/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
Key facts:

  • The FIS Fintech Accelerator is a key aspect of FIS’ multi-faceted investment program that discovers and nurtures innovative technologies to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.
  • Long Game named “Audience Choice” for its financial wellness solution, and Tax Status won the “Collins Andrews III Most Valuable Participant” award for its authentication/lending solution.
  • State of Arkansas and FIS announce extension of program for 2022.

Hundreds of investors, bankers, fintech decision-makers and community leaders heard virtual technology demonstrations from the ten growth-stage fintech companies that participated in today's 2021 FIS Accelerator Demo Day, concluding the sixth year of the FIS® (NYSE: FIS) Fintech Accelerator program.

Long Game won the “Audience Choice” award for its financial wellness game solution that rewards banking consumers for saving money. Tax Status won the “Collins Andrews III Most Valuable Participant” award for its authentication/lending solution that provides one-click access to tax documents and credit scores.

Other advanced technology areas showcased at Demo Day included credit monitoring, authentication, direct deposit, banking-as-a-service, lending, automation, data-as-a-service and customer relationship management. Thirty percent of the participating companies in the 2021 program were women-owned enterprises.

At the event, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and FIS Chairman and CEO Gary Norcross announced the extension of the program for 2022.

The FIS Fintech Accelerator is a key aspect of FIS’ multi-faceted investment program to discover and nurture innovative technologies that advance the way the world pays, banks and invests. A collaboration among FIS, the Little Rock-based Venture Center, and the State of Arkansas, the annual Accelerator program offers a four-week incubator followed by 12 weeks of intensive mentoring from FIS leaders as well as participating clients.

“Congratulations to this year’s graduating cohort for all the work they put into developing and showcasing their technology ideas in this year’s program,” said Rob Lee, head of FIS Ventures. “We were particularly excited to see so many women-owned firms participating in the 2021 program. We look forward to seeing these firms successfully bring their innovations into the marketplace.”

“The impact of the FIS Fintech Accelerator program echoes around the globe,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Program graduates have gone on to have significant successes all over the world, but they know they'll always have a home here in Arkansas. Congratulations to this year's companies, and we eagerly await the life-changing innovations the next year will bring.”

“Our six-year partnership with FIS in this Accelerator continues to bring some of the most promising financial technologies to the industry as well as to FIS clients around the world,” said Wayne Miller, Executive Director, The Venture Center. "The Venture Center is honored and privileged to serve FIS, the State of Arkansas and the banking industry by creating an environment where together financial industry leaders and innovative fintechs collaborate to solve the problems that matter, and we look forward to continuing this journey."

Read more about the 10 growth-stage fintech companies from the 2021 program in our previous announcement or visit www.venturecenter.co/fisfintech.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


