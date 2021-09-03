Fidelity National Information Services : Letter of Resignation - Hawkins (Form 8-K)

August 31, 2021
Gary Norcross
Chairman & CEO
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
601 Riverside Avenue.
Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Dear Gary,
Since a conflict has recently arisen that we agree could not be cured with respect to my continued service on the Board, I regret that I am tendering my resignation from the FIS Board effective as of the date of this letter. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the FIS Board and wish you and the Board nothing but continued success in the future.
|
|
Sincerely,
|
|
/s/ Mark Hawkins
|
|
Mark Hawkins
Disclaimer
FIS - Fidelity National Information Services Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 20:31:02 UTC.