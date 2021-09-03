Fidelity National Information Services : Letter of Resignation - Hawkins (Form 8-K)









August 31, 2021





Gary Norcross

Chairman & CEO

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

601 Riverside Avenue.

Jacksonville, Florida 32204





Dear Gary,





Since a conflict has recently arisen that we agree could not be cured with respect to my continued service on the Board, I regret that I am tendering my resignation from the FIS Board effective as of the date of this letter. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the FIS Board and wish you and the Board nothing but continued success in the future.





Sincerely, /s/ Mark Hawkins Mark Hawkins







