Fidelity National Information Services : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

THIRD QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CALL October 29, 2020 SPEAKERS BUSINESS & STRATEGY UPDATE FINANCIAL RESULTS Gary Norcross Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Woody Woodall Chief Financial Officer DISCLOSURES Forward-looking Statements Our discussions today, including this presentation and any comments made by management, contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements that refer to future events or circumstances, including our future strategies or results, or that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risks and uncertainties set forth in our earnings press release dated October 29, 2020, our annual report on Form 10-K for 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Please see the Appendix for additional details on forward-looking statements. Non-GAAP Measures This presentation will reference certain non-GAAP financial information. For a description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures presented in this document, please see the Appendix attached to this presentation or visit the Investor Relations section of the FIS website at www.fisglobal.com. 3 3 BUSINESS & STRATEGY UPDATE MOMENTUM BUILDING FOR ACCELERATING GROWTH TOTAL REVENUE 13% ORGANIC 1% SYNERGIES REVENUE EXPENSE SAVINGS BACKLOG GROWTH NEW SALES & MARQUEE CLIENT WINS 6% ORGANIC SEGMENT PERFORMANCE (revenues and organic growth) 0% 3% -1% $1.0B$1.5B$626M ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN ADJUSTED EPS +340 42.5% BPS QOQ +30 -1% BPS YOY RETURNING CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS STRONG FREE CASH FLOWDIVIDENDS PAID 27% $ REVENUE MILLION 217 CONVERSION For a description of non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, see Appendix. 5 ADVANCING THE WAY THAT THE WORLD PAYS, BANKS AND INVESTS Trusted partner using technology and expertise to deliver future-ready innovation, NEW NEXT Differentiated technology Tailored end-to-end Future-ready expertise focused developed through ongoing & experiences connecting the on exceeding rapidly changing investment in innovation global financial ecosystem consumer expectations-ready now • Scalable, end-to-end solutions • New solutions built through our robust • Access to innovation • Cloud-native, open architecture Solution and incubator Impact Labs • Data and insights • Digital, omnichannel capabilities • Fast, flexible and frictionless • World-class scale Simple integration 6 POWER OF TAILORED END-TO-END EXPERIENCES Bringing capabilities together from across our segments to serve our clients in ways Pay PAY AND INVEST ISSUE AND PAY Merchant now partnering with a valued Capital Markets client to drive frictionless payments across their retail dealer network Walgreens is now one of a growing number of merchants enrolled in the FIS Premium Payback ecosystem Bank Invest BANK AND PAY GLOBAL EXPANSION Expanding our merchant Leveraging our global scale to bank referral network by expand into 6 new countries this winning 15 significant new year with our leading Global agreements to date eCommerce capabilities 7 7 MARQUEE CLIENT WINS Bringing the and the to our clients BANKING Top 30 Bank Using Modern Banking Platform to power online banking Top 50 Bank Differentiating their consumer experience using Digital One and Mobile Banking solutions MERCHANT Top 100 Retailer Leveraging differentiated omnichannel capabilities 2 Leading DMS Software Developers Significant competitive takeaways in Integrated Payments CAPITAL MARKETS Global Tech Company Powering multi-national treasury and B2B payments Global Bank Driving efficiency and reducing operational risk using end-to-end solutions 8 8 FINANCIAL RESULTS STRONG FINANCIAL RESULTS 3Q 2020 RESULTS demonstrate accelerating revenue growth momentum Revenue increased 13%, or 1% organically, as our Cloud-basedend-to-end solutions are strongly resonating in the market

cross-selling wins Cost synergies exceed $700 million, including $385 million dollars in operating expense savings NEW SALES MOMENTUM with growing backlog and marquee client signings Backlog increased 6% organically to $21 billion, primarily reflecting growing demand pipelines and continued new sales execution REVENUE ($ in millions) 3Q20 $3,197 3Q19 13% Growth 1% Organic ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions) 3Q20 $1,357 3Q19 14% Growth 42% Margin, Up 30 bps ADJUSTED EPS 3Q20$1.42 (1)% 3Q19 1 Synergies are shown on an annual recurring run-rate basis For a description of non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, see Appendix. 10 IMPRESSIVE SEGMENT EXECUTION BANKING SOLUTIONS 3% organic revenue growth primarily due to continued strong growth in recurring revenue

Organic revenue growth includes a headwind of approximately 3% associated with COVID and a large license comparison in the prior year

3Q 2020 EBITDA margin of 43%, up from 41% in 2Q 2020 MERCHANT SOLUTIONS Flat organic revenue growth, primarily due to improving consumer spending trends associated with the ongoing COVID pandemic

Organic growth increased 14% sequentially, primarily due to continued new client wins and improving consumer spending trends associated with COVID 1

3Q 2020 EBITDA margin of 48%, up from 41% in 2Q 2020 CAPITAL MARKET SOLUTIONS 1% organic revenue decline, primarily due to quarterly variability in license renewal timing as the business transitions to a SAAS-based revenue model

SAAS-based revenue model 3% organic revenue growth year to date, reflecting more than a point of acceleration over the prior year without quarterly license renewal timing

~25% increase in new sales, primarily due to nearly 50% growth in new sales for end-to-endSAAS-based solutions driving recurring revenue transition

end-to-endSAAS-based solutions driving recurring revenue transition 3Q 2020 EBITDA margin of 46%, largely consistent with 2Q 2020 REVENUE ($ in millions) 3Q20 3Q19 REVENUE ($ in millions) 3Q20 3Q19 REVENUE ($ in millions) 3Q20 3Q19 $1,507 4% Growth 3% Organic $1,017 44% Growth Flat Organic $626 2% Growth (1)% Organic 1 Adjusts for shifted timing of the U.S. tax filing deadline from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2020 11 For a description of non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, see Appendix. IMPROVING CONSUMER SPENDING TRENDS Merchant Monthly Volume and Transaction Trends1 Dollar Volume Transaction Count 6% 4% 3% 4% 2% 2% 1% 0% July August September Q3 Consumer spending trends continued to improve during the third quarter

August results reflect timing of Labor Day holiday and an unusual back to school season

Global eCommerce transactions increased 30% during the third quarter, excluding Travel and Airlines with continued strength in digital 1. All growth rates are year-over-year 12 12 STRONG BALANCE SHEET, CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Dividends Paid1 $217M Debt Paydown1 $268M Free Cash Flow1 $866M Total Debt $20.2B Leverage Ratio2 3.7x Weighted Average Interest Rate 1.6% 1 3Q 2020 amounts in millions of dollars 2 Debt excludes settlement borrowings and adjusted EBITDA is unburdened by stock compensation and includes integration synergies 3 $5.5 billion revolving credit facility less outstanding commercial paper and drawn revolver balances. For a description of non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, see Appendix. LIQUIDITY POSITION SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Cash and Cash Equivalents $1.8B Available Borrowing Capacity3 $2.4B Total Liquidity $4.2B Robust free cash flow, converting 27% of revenue

Strong balance sheet, which remains on track to reach target leverage of 2.7x in 2021

Ample liquidity to manage operations and continue to invest in innovation

Next bond maturity: €500M in 1Q 2021 13 13 COMMITTED TO GROWTH COMMITTED TO GROWTH FOR OUR COLLEAGUES Becoming the FinTech employer of choice

FinTech employer of choice Maintaining an inclusive and diverse environment

inclusive diverse environment Fostering a culture of innovation and growth FOR OUR CLIENTS Deploying differentiated technology through ongoing investment in innovation

differentiated technology Leveraging unique expertise to exceed rising consumer expectations

to exceed rising consumer expectations Developing tailored end-to-end experiences that span the global financial ecosystem FOR OUR COMMUNITIES Prioritizing ESG throughout our business because it's the right thing to do DELIVERING FUTURE-READY INNOVATION WITH TECHNOLOGY & EXPERTISE 15 APPENDIX FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation and today's webcast contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about anticipated financial outcomes, including any earnings guidance or projections of the Company, projected revenue or expense synergies, business and market conditions, outlook, foreign currency exchange rates, deleveraging plans, expected dividends and share repurchases, the Company's sales pipeline and anticipated profitability and growth, as well as other statements about our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and our future results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include the following, without limitation: the outbreak or recurrence of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") and measures to reduce its spread, including the impact of governmental or voluntary actions such as business shutdowns and stay-at- home orders;

("COVID-19") and measures to reduce its spread, including the impact of governmental or voluntary actions such as business shutdowns and stay-at- home orders; the duration, including any recurrence, of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts, including the general impact of an economic recession, reductions in consumer and business spending, and instability of the financial markets across the globe;

COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts, including the general impact of an economic recession, reductions in consumer and business spending, and instability of the financial markets across the globe; the economic and other impacts of COVID-19 on our clients which affect the sales of our solutions and services and the implementation of such solutions;

COVID-19 on our clients which affect the sales of our solutions and services and the implementation of such solutions; the risk of losses in the event of defaults by merchants (or other parties) to which we extend credit in our card settlement operations or in respect of any chargeback liability and results of operations, either of which could adversely impact liquidity;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including those resulting from COVID-19 or other pandemics, intensified international hostilities, acts of terrorism, changes in either or both the United States and international lending, capital and financial markets and currency fluctuations;

COVID-19 or other pandemics, intensified international hostilities, acts of terrorism, changes in either or both the United States and international lending, capital and financial markets and currency fluctuations; the risk that the Worldpay transaction will not provide the expected benefits or that we will not be able to achieve the cost or revenue synergies anticipated;

the risk that the integration of FIS and Worldpay will be more difficult, time-consuming or expensive than anticipated;

time-consuming or expensive than anticipated; the risk that other acquired businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the integration will be more costly or more time-consuming and complex than anticipated;

time-consuming and complex than anticipated; the risk that cost savings and other synergies anticipated to be realized from other acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected;

the risks of doing business internationally;

the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations;

the risks of reduction in revenue from the elimination of existing and potential customers due to consolidation in, or new laws or regulations affecting, the banking, retail and financial services industries or due to financial failures or other setbacks suffered by firms in those industries;

changes in the growth rates of the markets for our solutions;

failures to adapt our solutions to changes in technology or in the marketplace;

internal or external security breaches of our systems, including those relating to unauthorized access, theft, corruption or loss of personal information and computer viruses and other malware affecting our software or platforms, and the reactions of customers, card associations, government regulators and others to any such events;

the risk that implementation of software, including software updates, for customers or at customer locations or employee error in monitoring our software and platforms may result in the corruption or loss of data or customer information, interruption of business operations, outages, exposure to liability claims or loss of customers;

the reaction of current and potential customers to communications from us or regulators regarding information security, risk management, internal audit or other matters;

the risk that election results in the U.S. may result in additional regulation and additional regulatory and tax costs; 18 18 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS competitive pressures on pricing related to the decreasing number of community banks in the U.S., the development of new disruptive technologies competing with one or more of our solutions, increasing presence of international competitors in the U.S. market and the entry into the market by global banks and global companies with respect to certain competitive solutions, each of which may have the impact of unbundling individual solutions from a comprehensive suite of solutions we provide to many of our customers;

the failure to innovate in order to keep up with new emerging technologies, which could impact our solutions and our ability to attract new, or retain existing, customers;

an operational or natural disaster at one of our major operations centers;

failure to comply with applicable requirements of payment networks or changes in those requirements;

fraud by merchants or bad actors; and

other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake (and expressly disclaim) any obligation and do not intend to publicly update or review any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 19 19 FIS USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting in the United States. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures include constant currency revenue, organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures may be used in this release and/or in the attached supplemental financial information. We believe these non-GAAP measures help investors better understand the underlying fundamentals of our business. As further described below, the non-GAAP revenue and earnings measures presented eliminate items management believes are not indicative of FIS' operating performance. The constant currency and organic revenue growth measures adjust for the effects of exchange rate fluctuations, while organic revenue growth also adjusts for acquisitions and divestitures, giving investors further insight into our performance. Finally, free cash flow provides further information about the ability of our business to generate cash. For these reasons, management also uses these non-GAAP measures in its assessment and management of FIS' performance. As described below, our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings measures also exclude incremental and direct costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Management believes that this adjustment may help investors understand the longer-term fundamentals of our underlying business. Constant currency revenue represents reported revenue excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates in the current period. Organic revenue growth is constant currency revenue, as defined above, for the current period compared to an adjusted revenue base for the prior period, which is adjusted to add pre-acquisition revenue of acquired businesses for a portion of the prior year matching the portion of the current year for which the business was owned, and subtract pre-divestiture revenue for divested businesses for the portion of the prior year matching the portion of the current year for which the business was not owned, for any acquisitions or divestitures by FIS. Adjusted EBITDA reflects net earnings before interest, other income (expense), taxes, equity method investment earnings (loss), and depreciation and amortization, and excludes certain costs and other transactions that management deems non-operational in nature, the removal of which improves comparability of operating results across reporting periods. It also excludes incremental and direct costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance For this reason, adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to our segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Adjusted EBITDA margin reflects adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue. Adjusted net earnings excludes the impact of certain costs and other transactions which management deems non-operational in nature, the removal of which improves comparability of operating results across reporting periods. It also excludes the impact of acquisition-related purchase accounting amortization and equity method investment earnings (loss), both of which are recurring. It also excludes incremental and direct costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EPS reflects adjusted net earnings, as defined above, divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Free cash flow reflects net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the net change in settlement assets and obligations and excluding certain transactions that are closely associated with non-operating activities or are otherwise non-operational in nature and not indicative of future operating cash flows, including incremental and direct costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, less capital expenditures. Free cash flow does not represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since we have mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Further, FIS' non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures, including footnotes describing the specific adjustments, are provided in the attached schedules and in the Investor Relations section of the FIS website, www.fisglobal.com. 20 20 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIALS ($ millions, unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 MERCHANT BANKING CAPITAL MARKET CORPORATE TOTAL SOLUTIONS SOLUTIONS SOLUTIONS AND OTHER Revenue $1,017 $1,507 $626 $47 $3,197 FX (12) 7 (5) - (10) Constant Currency Revenue $1,005 $1,513 $621 $47 $3,187 THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 MERCHANT BANKING CAPITAL MARKET CORPORATE TOTAL SOLUTIONS SOLUTIONS SOLUTIONS AND OTHER Revenue $705 $1,443 $611 $63 $2,822 In Year Adjustments 298 29 18 - 346 Adjusted Base $1,003 $1,473 $630 $63 $3,168 Organic Growth -% 3% (1)% (24)% 1% Amounts may not sum due to rounding. 21 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIALS ($ millions, unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 Net earnings attributable to FIS common stockholders $20 $154 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 121 48 Interest expense, net 84 95 Other, net 6 (157) Operating income, as reported $231 $140 Depreciation and amortization, excluding purchase 238 206 accounting amortization Non-GAAP adjustments: Purchase accounting amortization 693 546 Acquisition, integration and other costs 195 213 Asset impairments - 87 Adjusted EBITDA $1,357 $1,192 22 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIALS ($ millions, unaudited) Amounts may not sum due to rounding. THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 Earnings (loss) before income taxes and equity method investment earnings (loss) $143 $209 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (121) (48) Equity method investment earnings (loss) - (5) Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) (2) Net earnings attributable to FIS common stockholders $20 $154 Non-GAAP adjustments: Purchase accounting amortization 693 546 Acquisition, integration and other costs 195 213 Asset impairments - 87 Debt financing activities - (5) Non-operating (income) expense 4 (164) Equity method investment (earnings) loss - 5 Tax rate change 103 - (Provision) benefit for income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (128) (85) Total non-GAAP adjustments 867 597 Adjusted net earnings $887 $751 Net earnings (loss) per share - diluted attributable to FIS common stockholders $0.03 $0.29 Non-GAAP adjustments: Purchase accounting amortization 1.11 1.04 Acquisition, integration and other costs 0.31 0.41 Asset impairments - 0.17 Debt financing activities - (0.01) Non-operating (income) expense 0.01 (0.31) Equity method investment (earnings) loss - 0.01 Tax rate change 0.16 - (Provision) benefit for income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (0.20) (0.16) Adjusted net earnings $1.42 $1.43 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 627 524 23 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIALS ($ millions, unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $1,411 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and other payments 140 Settlement activity (422) Adjusted cash flows from operations $1,129 Capital expenditures (263) Free cash flow $866 THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $921 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and other payments 171 Settlement activity (193) Adjusted cash flows from operations $899 Capital expenditures (259) Free cash flow $640 24 Attachments Original document

