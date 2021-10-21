Fidelity National Information Services : Worldpay from FIS Named Crypto AM's Crypto Payment Service Provider of the Year

Key facts

Financial technology leader Worldpay from FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has been named the Crypto Payment Service Provider of the year by City AM at the Crypto AM Awards.

Crypto AM is the cryptocurrency-focused publication of City AM, one of London’s leading financial services daily newspapers. The annual Crypto AM awards recognizes key contributors and companies that are helping to grow the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

FIS’ merchant solutions, Worldpay from FIS, is one of 14 category winners in this year’s Crypto AM awards. The financial technology leader was recognized for its extensive experience working with crypto exchanges. FIS processes over $2 trillion in transactions annually across over 100 countries in numerous payments types and currencies. The company has become a destination for cryptocurrencies serving 7 of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges, and has recently announced a number of cryptocurrency-focused initiatives in its mission to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.

“It’s exciting to be recognized for our innovative solutions and services in the crypto industry,” said Gabriel de Montessus, Head of international Merchant Solutions, Worldpay from FIS. “FIS has become the destination for innovation, and we’re proud of our role in helping cryptocurrency become mainstream. This award is a tribute to our colleagues, clients and partners who have helped make cryptocurrency more accessible to consumers across the globe.”

