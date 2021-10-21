Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
Fidelity National Information Services : Worldpay from FIS Named Crypto AM's Crypto Payment Service Provider of the Year

10/21/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS has been named Crypto Payment Service Provider of the Year at the Crypto AM awards.
  • The Payment Service Provider of the Year award recognizes the organization that offers a leading and exceptionally secure, flexible and innovative digital asset payments solution.

Financial technology leader Worldpay from FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has been named the Crypto Payment Service Provider of the year by City AM at the Crypto AM Awards.

Crypto AM is the cryptocurrency-focused publication of City AM, one of London’s leading financial services daily newspapers. The annual Crypto AM awards recognizes key contributors and companies that are helping to grow the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

FIS’ merchant solutions, Worldpay from FIS, is one of 14 category winners in this year’s Crypto AM awards. The financial technology leader was recognized for its extensive experience working with crypto exchanges. FIS processes over $2 trillion in transactions annually across over 100 countries in numerous payments types and currencies. The company has become a destination for cryptocurrencies serving 7 of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges, and has recently announced a number of cryptocurrency-focused initiatives in its mission to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.

“It’s exciting to be recognized for our innovative solutions and services in the crypto industry,” said Gabriel de Montessus, Head of international Merchant Solutions, Worldpay from FIS. “FIS has become the destination for innovation, and we’re proud of our role in helping cryptocurrency become mainstream. This award is a tribute to our colleagues, clients and partners who have helped make cryptocurrency more accessible to consumers across the globe.”

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 909 M - -
Net income 2021 805 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 91,4x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 76 977 M 76 977 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 124,62 $
Average target price 166,14 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary A. Norcross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce F. Lowthers President
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Stephanie Ferris Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-11.90%76 977
INTUIT INC.50.80%156 427
ADYEN N.V.42.41%95 563
WORLDLINE-13.96%22 395
STONECO LTD.-55.27%11 597
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED46.36%9 754