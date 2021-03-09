Log in
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
Fidelity National Information Services : Names Bruce Lowthers President

03/09/2021 | 01:07pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Tuesday named Bruce Lowthers president.

He succeeds Gary Norcross, who will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive of the company, Fidelity National said.

Mr. Lowthers has served as president, banking and merchant solutions of the company since February of last year, Fidelity National said. Mr. Lowthers also served as president of banking solutions and was corporate executive vice president and co- chief operating officer of the former integrated financial solutions segment of the company, among other positions, the financial services technology company said.

Prior to joining the company, he was senior vice president of community markets for eFunds, Fidelity National said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 1307ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 640 M - -
Net income 2021 1 142 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 732 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,9x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 89 766 M 89 766 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,66x
EV / Sales 2022 6,97x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 159,88 $
Last Close Price 144,52 $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary A. Norcross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Hughes Lead Independent Director
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.2.16%89 766
ADYEN N.V.-2.36%66 953
WORLDLINE-8.27%24 057
STONECO LTD.-17.39%21 404
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.43%17 383
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED168.85%16 645
