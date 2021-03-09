Fidelity National Information Services : Names Bruce Lowthers President

By Stephen Nakrosis



Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Tuesday named Bruce Lowthers president.

He succeeds Gary Norcross, who will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive of the company, Fidelity National said.

Mr. Lowthers has served as president, banking and merchant solutions of the company since February of last year, Fidelity National said. Mr. Lowthers also served as president of banking solutions and was corporate executive vice president and co- chief operating officer of the former integrated financial solutions segment of the company, among other positions, the financial services technology company said.

Prior to joining the company, he was senior vice president of community markets for eFunds, Fidelity National said.

