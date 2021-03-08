Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fidelity National Information Services    FIS

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES

(FIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity National Information Services : Relaunching your private label card offerings

03/08/2021 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

So far in 2021, I have had the opportunity to discuss 'Why your commercial card program should go virtual ' and how 'Relaunching your commercial card program' is so essential. In this interview, I sit down with our Insights team to discuss the same type of topics but with a direct application to Private Label Cards.

Where can Private Label Cards go from here?

Private label cards are starting to see a large comeback because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many merchants, specifically retailers, have shifted their focus to these cards and by extension, are developing their own loyalty and rewards programs to attract new consumers. This gives them the ability to connect to their customer base by providing a new, individualized experience that uses the data that they have on hand. Fully utilizing the data that they have on hand will allow them to craft a card offering that can help individuals with what they specifically need. Providing private label cards has also paved the way for post purchase installment loans, which allow consumers to still buy higher priced items that they need but instead pay on a recurring basis of their choice. This empowers consumers to shop and pay the way that they want while still benefiting the merchant. That is why it is critical for financial institutions to have these features baked into their private label offerings.

Where does the virtual aspect come in?

Virtual private label cards provide three distinct advantages:

These cards are more convenient. Providing your private label offering as a virtual option gives consumers the ability to integrate it into their mobile wallets. That means that the same convenience that Apple Pay users experience can be had through a merchant's own card program. A virtual card offering increases customer acquisition and retention by adding value to a traditional private label card program. Not only does convenience factor in, but incorporating a virtual option makes transactions more secure. These cards have built in fraud controls that can help mitigate the risk of stolen data and funds.

How can a financial institution 'relaunch' these programs?

Relaunching these programs gives financial institutions the ability to expand their card programs and offerings. The opportunity to cross sell and make that merchant or retailer a loyal customer by giving their consumers a great experience that keeps them coming back is there. That is why it is important to partner with a technology partner like FIS. We are 100% full service and can even provide APIs to help retailers promote their private label cards to their customers. Whether in-person or through an online store/mobile app, these APIs can give consumers clear transparency on what they want to buy and the rewards points that they can get.

Next steps

Want to see what FIS can do for your financial institution's card programs? Get in contact with us by clicking the following link:
fisglobal.com/en/contact-us

Disclaimer

FIS - Fidelity National Information Services Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 07:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
02:19aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Relaunching your private label card offer..
PU
03/04FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
03/02FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Announces Expiration and Results of A..
BU
03/02FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
03/02FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Announces the Pricing Terms of its Pe..
BU
02/26FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
02/26FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Unity Wealth Management Platform Name..
PU
02/24FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL  : Reports Higher Q4 Results; Shares Up After-Hours
MT
02/24FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL  : Earnings Flash (FNF) FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ..
MT
02/24FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL  : Earnings Flash (FNF) FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 640 M - -
Net income 2021 1 142 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 732 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 76,1x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 87 666 M 87 666 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,51x
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 159,53 $
Last Close Price 141,14 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary A. Norcross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Hughes Lead Independent Director
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-0.23%87 666
ADYEN N.V.-4.78%65 585
STONECO LTD.-8.64%23 670
WORLDLINE-10.54%23 564
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED206.91%19 001
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.00%17 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ