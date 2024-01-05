January 05, 2024 at 07:20 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Friday's Small-Cap in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Alkemy is advancing 4.3 percent to EUR9.39 per share, rearing its head again after three sessions closed with bearish candles.

Beewize is advancing 2.2%, with new price at EUR0.5060, following a 0.4% decline in the previous session.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Fidia has given up 8.8%, continuing its long bearish trend.

Netweek is giving up 4.9 percent, after 2.4 percent red on the eve.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

