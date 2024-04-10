(Alliance News) - Fidia Spa reported Wednesday that it closed FY2023 with a net loss of EUR1.5 million, an improvement from a loss of EUR4.9 million in FY2022.

Consolidated net revenues were EUR28.6 million, up 17 percent from EUR24.4 million recorded in FY2022.

Consolidated Ebitda was negative EUR200.0 million from the negative figure of EUR2.6 million in 2022.

Order backlog as of December 31, 2023 was EUR14.3 million compared to EUR4.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net financial debt as of December 31, 2023 was EUR9.6 million, compared to EUR7.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

During the meeting, the board of directors approved a revision and update of the 2023-2026 business plan, which had last been approved on Oct. 31. The new plan considers an extended time horizon up to fiscal year 2027 and is also based on the group's final results in fiscal year 2023 and the observation of the management's performance in the first quarter of 2024.

As for the group's revenue growth forecast contained in the business plan, the company expects it to grow from EUR28.6 million in 2023 to EUR43.3 million in 2027.

Fidia's stock closed Wednesday 1.3 percent in the red at EUR0.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

