(Alliance News) - Fidia Spa reported on Friday that it closed the first half of the year with net revenues of EUR9.0 million down from EUR9.4 million in the first half of 2022, and a loss of EUR2.1 million, from a profit of EUR8.5 million recorded in the same period of 2022.

Ebitda is negative EUR1.1 million, from negative EUR1.3 million in the same period 2022.

Ebit is also negative EUR1.9 million and compares with a negative value of EUR2.2 million in the first half of 2022.

Net debt is EUR8.6 million from EUR7.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The board also appointed Graziella D'Andrea as chief financial officer and manager in charge of drafting accounting and corporate documents effective Oct. 2.

Fidia's stock on Friday closed 5.6 percent in the red at EUR1.20 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.