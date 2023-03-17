Fidia reports revenues up 2.2 percent in 2022 and returns to profit

(Alliance News) - Fidia Spa announced Friday that it has approved its financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, having reported net revenues of EUR24.4 million from EUR23.8 million in 2021.

Net income is EUR5.8 million from a loss of EUR3.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebitda is negative EUR2.6 million from EUR400,000 in 2021.

Ebit is EUR5.8 million from a negative EUR2.5 million in the same period last year.

On Thursday, Fidia closed flat at EUR1.47 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.