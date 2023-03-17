Advanced search
    FDA   IT0001498481

FIDIA S.P.A.

(FDA)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:25:16 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.470 EUR    0.00%
Fidia reports revenues up 2.2 percent in 2022 and returns to profit

03/17/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Fidia Spa announced Friday that it has approved its financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, having reported net revenues of EUR24.4 million from EUR23.8 million in 2021.

Net income is EUR5.8 million from a loss of EUR3.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebitda is negative EUR2.6 million from EUR400,000 in 2021.

Ebit is EUR5.8 million from a negative EUR2.5 million in the same period last year.

On Thursday, Fidia closed flat at EUR1.47 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 24,2 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net income 2021 -3,20 M -3,40 M -3,40 M
Net Debt 2021 8,70 M 9,23 M 9,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 217
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart FIDIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fidia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Morfino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Breggia Bicchiere Head-Administration, Finance & Control Department
Luigino Azzolin Independent Director
Laura Morgagni Independent Director
Paola Savarino Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDIA S.P.A.-2.33%11
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.18%11 819
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.73%8 829
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-22.91%8 197
VALMET OYJ17.61%5 785
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-0.29%4 521